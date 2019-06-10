White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate with a Nazi swastika flag against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit, Michigan, June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, pose over a flag of Israel as they demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, give Nazi salutes while demonstrating against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman tries to block the path of members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, as they demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman who tried to block the path of members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, is shoved to the ground as they demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, carry a swastika flag as they demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, wearing swastika armbands, ready their firearms as they prepare to demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, tear apart a pride flag as they demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Counter-protesters are blocked by law enforcement as members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman watches as members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, display swastikas as they demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A member of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, tears apart a pride flag during a demonstration against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, carry a swastika flag as they demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People watch from a parking garage as members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, carry a swastika flag as they demonstrate against Motor City Pride in Detroit. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
