Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate. REUTERS/Reporting by Patricia...more
ADAM SCHIFF, Lead Manager: The House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, has been a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry that preceded the House vote. Schiff spearheaded an investigation that featured testimony from U.S. officials about Trump's...more
JERROLD NADLER: The House Judiciary Committee chairman, 72, has been a Trump antagonist since he opposed a Trump real estate development in Manhattan decades ago as a New York state assemblyman. Nadler's committee crafted the two articles of...more
ZOE LOFGREN: Lofgren, 72, has deep experience with impeachment. She began her Washington career as a House Judiciary Committee aide when it held impeachment hearings against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1974. Elected to the House in 1994 to...more
HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Jeffries, 49, is considered a rising star in the party and a potential future House speaker. Representing a district in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, he was the top House Democrat behind a bipartisan criminal-justice reform...more
VAL DEMINGS: Demings, 62, is the former chief of the Orlando, Florida, police department. As a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, she has been involved in the impeachment investigation for months and knows the case against the...more
JASON CROW: Crow (pictured far left), 40, a first-term congressman from Colorado, is a former U.S. Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze star, one of the nation's highest military honors. A...more
SYLVIA GARCIA: Garcia, 69, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and a former judge who represents a Texas district covering much of eastern Houston. She is also a former controller for the city of Houston and a member of the Texas Senate. ...more
Next Slideshows
Putin's 20 years in power
Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a...
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
How each candidate performed in last night's Democratic debate
Six Democratic White House contenders took part in a high-stakes Iowa debate, as polls show an unsettled nominating race with no clear favorite three weeks...
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from...
MORE IN PICTURES
Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano
Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands more are refusing to leave or have already drifted back.
Fires rage across Australia
Wildfires have ravaged more than 27 million acres of land across the country, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.
Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue
Australia's Wollemi Pines survived the dinosaurs, and now firefighters have nursed them through the country's worst bushfires in generations to live another day.
Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.
Putin's 20 years in power
Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires
As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.
How each candidate performed in last night's Democratic debate
Six Democratic White House contenders took part in a high-stakes Iowa debate, as polls show an unsettled nominating race with no clear favorite three weeks before Iowans kick off the party's presidential nominating contest.
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.
Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa
Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.