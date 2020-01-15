Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?

JASON CROW: Crow (pictured far left), 40, a first-term congressman from Colorado, is a former U.S. Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze star, one of the nation's highest military honors. A...more

JASON CROW: Crow (pictured far left), 40, a first-term congressman from Colorado, is a former U.S. Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze star, one of the nation's highest military honors. A lawyer in private practice before running for Congress, Crow defeated an incumbent Republican in 2018 to become the first Democrat to represent his district since it was created in 1981-1982 redistricting. Crow is a member of the House Armed Services Committee. REUTERS/Photo credit: Joshua Roberts

