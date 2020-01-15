Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 15, 2020 | 11:35am EST

Who are the seven Democrats who will prosecute Trump in Senate trial?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate. REUTERS/Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, David Morgan, Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate. REUTERS/Reporting by Patricia...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate. REUTERS/Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, David Morgan, Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan
Close
1 / 8
ADAM SCHIFF, Lead Manager: The House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, has been a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry that preceded the House vote. Schiff spearheaded an investigation that featured testimony from U.S. officials about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, both in private and on national television. He also has been a favorite punching bag for Trump and House Republicans. A former federal prosecutor, he represents a district in the Los Angeles area. REUTERS/Photo credit: Leah Millis

ADAM SCHIFF, Lead Manager: The House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, has been a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry that preceded the House vote. Schiff spearheaded an investigation that featured testimony from U.S. officials about Trump's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
ADAM SCHIFF, Lead Manager: The House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, has been a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry that preceded the House vote. Schiff spearheaded an investigation that featured testimony from U.S. officials about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, both in private and on national television. He also has been a favorite punching bag for Trump and House Republicans. A former federal prosecutor, he represents a district in the Los Angeles area. REUTERS/Photo credit: Leah Millis
Close
2 / 8
JERROLD NADLER: The House Judiciary Committee chairman, 72, has been a Trump antagonist since he opposed a Trump real estate development in Manhattan decades ago as a New York state assemblyman. Nadler's committee crafted the two articles of impeachment against Trump, which were approved by the House on Dec. 18. REUTERS/Photo credit: Leah Millis

JERROLD NADLER: The House Judiciary Committee chairman, 72, has been a Trump antagonist since he opposed a Trump real estate development in Manhattan decades ago as a New York state assemblyman. Nadler's committee crafted the two articles of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
JERROLD NADLER: The House Judiciary Committee chairman, 72, has been a Trump antagonist since he opposed a Trump real estate development in Manhattan decades ago as a New York state assemblyman. Nadler's committee crafted the two articles of impeachment against Trump, which were approved by the House on Dec. 18. REUTERS/Photo credit: Leah Millis
Close
3 / 8
ZOE LOFGREN: Lofgren, 72, has deep experience with impeachment. She began her Washington career as a House Judiciary Committee aide when it held impeachment hearings against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1974. Elected to the House in 1994 to represent a northern California district, she has served on the Judiciary Committee while it drafted impeachment articles against both Trump and Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998. REUTERS/Photo credit: Jose Luis Magana/Pool

ZOE LOFGREN: Lofgren, 72, has deep experience with impeachment. She began her Washington career as a House Judiciary Committee aide when it held impeachment hearings against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1974. Elected to the House in 1994 to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
ZOE LOFGREN: Lofgren, 72, has deep experience with impeachment. She began her Washington career as a House Judiciary Committee aide when it held impeachment hearings against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1974. Elected to the House in 1994 to represent a northern California district, she has served on the Judiciary Committee while it drafted impeachment articles against both Trump and Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998. REUTERS/Photo credit: Jose Luis Magana/Pool
Close
4 / 8
HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Jeffries, 49, is considered a rising star in the party and a potential future House speaker. Representing a district in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, he was the top House Democrat behind a bipartisan criminal-justice reform bill that Trump signed into law in 2018. REUTERS/Photo credit: Patrick Semansky/Pool

HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Jeffries, 49, is considered a rising star in the party and a potential future House speaker. Representing a district in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, he was the top House Democrat behind a bipartisan criminal-justice reform...more

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Jeffries, 49, is considered a rising star in the party and a potential future House speaker. Representing a district in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, he was the top House Democrat behind a bipartisan criminal-justice reform bill that Trump signed into law in 2018. REUTERS/Photo credit: Patrick Semansky/Pool
Close
5 / 8
VAL DEMINGS: Demings, 62, is the former chief of the Orlando, Florida, police department. As a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, she has been involved in the impeachment investigation for months and knows the case against the president well. REUTERS/Photo credit: Doug Mills/Pool

VAL DEMINGS: Demings, 62, is the former chief of the Orlando, Florida, police department. As a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, she has been involved in the impeachment investigation for months and knows the case against the...more

Reuters / Monday, December 09, 2019
VAL DEMINGS: Demings, 62, is the former chief of the Orlando, Florida, police department. As a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, she has been involved in the impeachment investigation for months and knows the case against the president well. REUTERS/Photo credit: Doug Mills/Pool
Close
6 / 8
JASON CROW: Crow (pictured far left), 40, a first-term congressman from Colorado, is a former U.S. Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze star, one of the nation's highest military honors. A lawyer in private practice before running for Congress, Crow defeated an incumbent Republican in 2018 to become the first Democrat to represent his district since it was created in 1981-1982 redistricting. Crow is a member of the House Armed Services Committee. REUTERS/Photo credit: Joshua Roberts

JASON CROW: Crow (pictured far left), 40, a first-term congressman from Colorado, is a former U.S. Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze star, one of the nation's highest military honors. A...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
JASON CROW: Crow (pictured far left), 40, a first-term congressman from Colorado, is a former U.S. Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze star, one of the nation's highest military honors. A lawyer in private practice before running for Congress, Crow defeated an incumbent Republican in 2018 to become the first Democrat to represent his district since it was created in 1981-1982 redistricting. Crow is a member of the House Armed Services Committee. REUTERS/Photo credit: Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 8
SYLVIA GARCIA: Garcia, 69, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and a former judge who represents a Texas district covering much of eastern Houston. She is also a former controller for the city of Houston and a member of the Texas Senate. REUTERS/Photo credit: Jose Luis Magana/Pool

SYLVIA GARCIA: Garcia, 69, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and a former judge who represents a Texas district covering much of eastern Houston. She is also a former controller for the city of Houston and a member of the Texas Senate. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 11, 2019
SYLVIA GARCIA: Garcia, 69, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and a former judge who represents a Texas district covering much of eastern Houston. She is also a former controller for the city of Houston and a member of the Texas Senate. REUTERS/Photo credit: Jose Luis Magana/Pool
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Next Slideshows

Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a...

11:05am EST
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

10:10am EST
How each candidate performed in last night's Democratic debate

How each candidate performed in last night's Democratic debate

Six Democratic White House contenders took part in a high-stakes Iowa debate, as polls show an unsettled nominating race with no clear favorite three weeks...

9:32am EST
Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from...

Jan 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

Blanket of ash surrounds Philippine volcano

Nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated from near a Philippine volcano that could erupt violently at any moment, authorities said on Tuesday, but thousands more are refusing to leave or have already drifted back.

Fires rage across Australia

Fires rage across Australia

Wildfires have ravaged more than 27 million acres of land across the country, nearly half the area of the United Kingdom, following a three-year drought that has left much of the country's bushland vulnerable to blazes.

Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue

Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue

Australia's Wollemi Pines survived the dinosaurs, and now firefighters have nursed them through the country's worst bushfires in generations to live another day.

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Inside Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

The former film producer Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

How each candidate performed in last night's Democratic debate

How each candidate performed in last night's Democratic debate

Six Democratic White House contenders took part in a high-stakes Iowa debate, as polls show an unsettled nominating race with no clear favorite three weeks before Iowans kick off the party's presidential nominating contest.

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

Ukrainian airliner crash victims mourned

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.

Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast