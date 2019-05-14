Who is hoping to be Britain's next prime minister?
Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will step down before the next phase of Brexit negotiations and, although she has not put a date on her departure, senior members of her Conservative Party are jostling to replace her. Here are Conservatives...more
ESTHER MCVEY, 51: The pro-Brexit former television presenter, who resigned as work and pensions minister in November in protest at May's exit deal with the European Union, has said she plans to run in the leadership contest. McVey told Talkradio: "I...more
ANDREA LEADSOM, 56: A pro-Brexit campaigner, Leadsom made it to the last two in the 2016 contest to replace David Cameron. She withdrew after a backlash to an interview in which she said being a mother gave her more of a stake in the future of the...more
RORY STEWART, 46: A former diplomat who once walked 6,000 miles across Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal, Stewart was promoted to International Development Secretary this month after holding several junior ministerial positions. Educated...more
BORIS JOHNSON, 54: The former foreign minister is May's most outspoken critic on Brexit. He resigned from the cabinet in July in protest at her handling of the exit negotiations. Johnson, regarded by many eurosceptics as the face of the 2016 Brexit...more
MICHAEL GOVE, 51: Gove, one of the highest-profile Brexit campaigners during the 2016 referendum, has had to rebuild his cabinet career after falling early to May in the contest to replace Cameron, who resigned the day after losing the...more
JEREMY HUNT, 52: Hunt replaced Johnson as foreign minister in July and has urged the Conservative membership to set aside their differences over Brexit and unite against a common foe - the EU. Hunt voted to remain in the EU in the referendum. He...more
DOMINIC RAAB, 45: Raab quit as May's Brexit minister last year in protest at her draft exit agreement saying it did not match the promises the Conservative Party made in the 2017 election. Raab served only five months as head of the Brexit...more
SAJID JAVID, 49: Javid, a former banker and a champion of free markets, has served a number of cabinet roles and scores consistently well in polls of party members. A second-generation immigrant of Pakistani heritage, he has a portrait of late...more
DAVID DAVIS, 70: Davis, a leading eurosceptic, was appointed Brexit minister to lead negotiations with the EU in July 2016 but resigned two years later in protest at May's plans for a long-term relationship with the bloc. He previously ran for the...more
PENNY MORDAUNT, 46: Mordaunt is one of the last remaining pro-Brexit members of May's cabinet. She became Britain's first female defense secretary this month. A Royal Navy reservist, Mordaunt was previously international development minister. Many...more
AMBER RUDD, 55: Rudd resigned as interior minister last year after facing outrage over her department's treatment of some long-term Caribbean residents wrongly labeled illegal immigrants. She backed 'Remain' in 2016 and has opposed a 'no deal' exit,...more
MATT HANCOCK, 40: Health minister Hancock, a former economist at the Bank of England, supported 'Remain' in 2016. First elected to parliament in 2010, he has held several ministerial roles. REUTERS/Toby Melville
JUSTINE GREENING, 50: The former education minister told ITV she would consider running. Greening supports a second Brexit referendum. Many thought she might join several of her colleagues in quitting the party to form a pro-EU group in parliament...more
LIZ TRUSS, 43: Chief secretary to the Treasury, Truss has held several roles in government including environment minister and justice minister. She backed 'Remain' in 2016 but has said she has since changed her mind on Brexit. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
GRAHAM BRADY, 51: Brady is chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers. "It would take an awful lot of people to persuade me. I'm not sure many people are straining at the leash to take on what is an extraordinarily difficult situation," he...more
