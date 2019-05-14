Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 14, 2019 | 11:00am EDT

Who is hoping to be Britain's next prime minister?

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will step down before the next phase of Brexit negotiations and, although she has not put a date on her departure, senior members of her Conservative Party are jostling to replace her. Here are Conservatives who have either said they plan to put themselves forward or are widely expected to run: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will step down before the next phase of Brexit negotiations and, although she has not put a date on her departure, senior members of her Conservative Party are jostling to replace her. Here are Conservatives...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will step down before the next phase of Brexit negotiations and, although she has not put a date on her departure, senior members of her Conservative Party are jostling to replace her. Here are Conservatives who have either said they plan to put themselves forward or are widely expected to run: REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 16
ESTHER MCVEY, 51: The pro-Brexit former television presenter, who resigned as work and pensions minister in November in protest at May's exit deal with the European Union, has said she plans to run in the leadership contest. McVey told Talkradio: "I have always said quite clearly that if I got enough support from my colleagues, yes I would (run). Now people have come forward and I have got that support, so I will be going forward." REUTERS/Hannah McKay

ESTHER MCVEY, 51: The pro-Brexit former television presenter, who resigned as work and pensions minister in November in protest at May's exit deal with the European Union, has said she plans to run in the leadership contest. McVey told Talkradio: "I...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2018
ESTHER MCVEY, 51: The pro-Brexit former television presenter, who resigned as work and pensions minister in November in protest at May's exit deal with the European Union, has said she plans to run in the leadership contest. McVey told Talkradio: "I have always said quite clearly that if I got enough support from my colleagues, yes I would (run). Now people have come forward and I have got that support, so I will be going forward." REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 16
ANDREA LEADSOM, 56: A pro-Brexit campaigner, Leadsom made it to the last two in the 2016 contest to replace David Cameron. She withdrew after a backlash to an interview in which she said being a mother gave her more of a stake in the future of the country than her rival Theresa May. Leadsom runs parliamentary business for the government and told broadcaster ITV she was "seriously considering standing" to replace May. REUTERS/Toby Melville

ANDREA LEADSOM, 56: A pro-Brexit campaigner, Leadsom made it to the last two in the 2016 contest to replace David Cameron. She withdrew after a backlash to an interview in which she said being a mother gave her more of a stake in the future of the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2019
ANDREA LEADSOM, 56: A pro-Brexit campaigner, Leadsom made it to the last two in the 2016 contest to replace David Cameron. She withdrew after a backlash to an interview in which she said being a mother gave her more of a stake in the future of the country than her rival Theresa May. Leadsom runs parliamentary business for the government and told broadcaster ITV she was "seriously considering standing" to replace May. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 16
RORY STEWART, 46: A former diplomat who once walked 6,000 miles across Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal, Stewart was promoted to International Development Secretary this month after holding several junior ministerial positions. Educated at the exclusive Eton College, Stewart was first elected to parliament in 2010 and backed remaining in the EU in the 2016 referendum. He opposes a 'no deal' exit and has been a vocal advocate of May's deal with Brussels. "I do want to bring this country together ... I accept Brexit, I am a Brexiteer, but I want to reach out to 'Remain' voters as well," he told the BBC. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

RORY STEWART, 46: A former diplomat who once walked 6,000 miles across Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal, Stewart was promoted to International Development Secretary this month after holding several junior ministerial positions. Educated...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
RORY STEWART, 46: A former diplomat who once walked 6,000 miles across Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Nepal, Stewart was promoted to International Development Secretary this month after holding several junior ministerial positions. Educated at the exclusive Eton College, Stewart was first elected to parliament in 2010 and backed remaining in the EU in the 2016 referendum. He opposes a 'no deal' exit and has been a vocal advocate of May's deal with Brussels. "I do want to bring this country together ... I accept Brexit, I am a Brexiteer, but I want to reach out to 'Remain' voters as well," he told the BBC. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
4 / 16
BORIS JOHNSON, 54: The former foreign minister is May's most outspoken critic on Brexit. He resigned from the cabinet in July in protest at her handling of the exit negotiations. Johnson, regarded by many eurosceptics as the face of the 2016 Brexit campaign, set out his pitch to the membership in a speech at the party's annual conference in October - some members queued for hours to get a seat. He called on the party to return to its traditional values of low tax and strong policing. He has not yet announced plans to run but is the bookmakers' favorite to succeed May. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

BORIS JOHNSON, 54: The former foreign minister is May's most outspoken critic on Brexit. He resigned from the cabinet in July in protest at her handling of the exit negotiations. Johnson, regarded by many eurosceptics as the face of the 2016 Brexit...more

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
BORIS JOHNSON, 54: The former foreign minister is May's most outspoken critic on Brexit. He resigned from the cabinet in July in protest at her handling of the exit negotiations. Johnson, regarded by many eurosceptics as the face of the 2016 Brexit campaign, set out his pitch to the membership in a speech at the party's annual conference in October - some members queued for hours to get a seat. He called on the party to return to its traditional values of low tax and strong policing. He has not yet announced plans to run but is the bookmakers' favorite to succeed May. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
5 / 16
MICHAEL GOVE, 51: Gove, one of the highest-profile Brexit campaigners during the 2016 referendum, has had to rebuild his cabinet career after falling early to May in the contest to replace Cameron, who resigned the day after losing the referendum. Seen as one of the most effective members of cabinet in bringing forward new policies, the high-energy environment minister has become a surprise ally to May and has backed her Brexit strategy. Gove teamed up with Johnson during the 2016 Brexit campaign only to pull his support for Johnson's subsequent leadership bid at the last moment and run himself. He has not yet said whether he plans to run. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

MICHAEL GOVE, 51: Gove, one of the highest-profile Brexit campaigners during the 2016 referendum, has had to rebuild his cabinet career after falling early to May in the contest to replace Cameron, who resigned the day after losing the...more

Reuters / Friday, March 22, 2019
MICHAEL GOVE, 51: Gove, one of the highest-profile Brexit campaigners during the 2016 referendum, has had to rebuild his cabinet career after falling early to May in the contest to replace Cameron, who resigned the day after losing the referendum. Seen as one of the most effective members of cabinet in bringing forward new policies, the high-energy environment minister has become a surprise ally to May and has backed her Brexit strategy. Gove teamed up with Johnson during the 2016 Brexit campaign only to pull his support for Johnson's subsequent leadership bid at the last moment and run himself. He has not yet said whether he plans to run. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
6 / 16
JEREMY HUNT, 52: Hunt replaced Johnson as foreign minister in July and has urged the Conservative membership to set aside their differences over Brexit and unite against a common foe - the EU. Hunt voted to remain in the EU in the referendum. He served six years as Britain's health minister, a role that has made him unpopular with many voters who work in or rely on the state-run, financially stretched National Health Service. Asked at a lunch with journalists in parliament if he planned to run for leader, he said: "Wait and see." REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

JEREMY HUNT, 52: Hunt replaced Johnson as foreign minister in July and has urged the Conservative membership to set aside their differences over Brexit and unite against a common foe - the EU. Hunt voted to remain in the EU in the referendum. He...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
JEREMY HUNT, 52: Hunt replaced Johnson as foreign minister in July and has urged the Conservative membership to set aside their differences over Brexit and unite against a common foe - the EU. Hunt voted to remain in the EU in the referendum. He served six years as Britain's health minister, a role that has made him unpopular with many voters who work in or rely on the state-run, financially stretched National Health Service. Asked at a lunch with journalists in parliament if he planned to run for leader, he said: "Wait and see." REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
7 / 16
DOMINIC RAAB, 45: Raab quit as May's Brexit minister last year in protest at her draft exit agreement saying it did not match the promises the Conservative Party made in the 2017 election. Raab served only five months as head of the Brexit department. He had held junior ministerial roles since being elected in 2010. Raab, a black belt in karate, campaigned for Brexit. He has not declared his candidacy but asked if he would like to be prime minister, he said: "Never say never." REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

DOMINIC RAAB, 45: Raab quit as May's Brexit minister last year in protest at her draft exit agreement saying it did not match the promises the Conservative Party made in the 2017 election. Raab served only five months as head of the Brexit...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
DOMINIC RAAB, 45: Raab quit as May's Brexit minister last year in protest at her draft exit agreement saying it did not match the promises the Conservative Party made in the 2017 election. Raab served only five months as head of the Brexit department. He had held junior ministerial roles since being elected in 2010. Raab, a black belt in karate, campaigned for Brexit. He has not declared his candidacy but asked if he would like to be prime minister, he said: "Never say never." REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
8 / 16
SAJID JAVID, 49: Javid, a former banker and a champion of free markets, has served a number of cabinet roles and scores consistently well in polls of party members. A second-generation immigrant of Pakistani heritage, he has a portrait of late Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher on his office wall. Javid voted 'Remain' in the 2016 referendum but was previously considered to be eurosceptic. He has not said whether he plans to run but is considered to have been setting out his stall through speeches and media interviews. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

SAJID JAVID, 49: Javid, a former banker and a champion of free markets, has served a number of cabinet roles and scores consistently well in polls of party members. A second-generation immigrant of Pakistani heritage, he has a portrait of late...more

Reuters / Monday, April 01, 2019
SAJID JAVID, 49: Javid, a former banker and a champion of free markets, has served a number of cabinet roles and scores consistently well in polls of party members. A second-generation immigrant of Pakistani heritage, he has a portrait of late Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher on his office wall. Javid voted 'Remain' in the 2016 referendum but was previously considered to be eurosceptic. He has not said whether he plans to run but is considered to have been setting out his stall through speeches and media interviews. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
9 / 16
DAVID DAVIS, 70: Davis, a leading eurosceptic, was appointed Brexit minister to lead negotiations with the EU in July 2016 but resigned two years later in protest at May's plans for a long-term relationship with the bloc. He previously ran for the party's leadership in 2005 but lost to Cameron. He told a magazine he would probably be Conservative Party leader if standing for the role were like applying for a job as chief executive. "But ... that isn't the way the decision is done," he said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

DAVID DAVIS, 70: Davis, a leading eurosceptic, was appointed Brexit minister to lead negotiations with the EU in July 2016 but resigned two years later in protest at May's plans for a long-term relationship with the bloc. He previously ran for the...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
DAVID DAVIS, 70: Davis, a leading eurosceptic, was appointed Brexit minister to lead negotiations with the EU in July 2016 but resigned two years later in protest at May's plans for a long-term relationship with the bloc. He previously ran for the party's leadership in 2005 but lost to Cameron. He told a magazine he would probably be Conservative Party leader if standing for the role were like applying for a job as chief executive. "But ... that isn't the way the decision is done," he said. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 16
PENNY MORDAUNT, 46: Mordaunt is one of the last remaining pro-Brexit members of May's cabinet. She became Britain's first female defense secretary this month. A Royal Navy reservist, Mordaunt was previously international development minister. Many had expected her to join the wave of resignations that followed the publication of May's draft withdrawal deal. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

PENNY MORDAUNT, 46: Mordaunt is one of the last remaining pro-Brexit members of May's cabinet. She became Britain's first female defense secretary this month. A Royal Navy reservist, Mordaunt was previously international development minister. Many...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 12, 2019
PENNY MORDAUNT, 46: Mordaunt is one of the last remaining pro-Brexit members of May's cabinet. She became Britain's first female defense secretary this month. A Royal Navy reservist, Mordaunt was previously international development minister. Many had expected her to join the wave of resignations that followed the publication of May's draft withdrawal deal. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
11 / 16
AMBER RUDD, 55: Rudd resigned as interior minister last year after facing outrage over her department's treatment of some long-term Caribbean residents wrongly labeled illegal immigrants. She backed 'Remain' in 2016 and has opposed a 'no deal' exit, meaning she could win support from pro-EU Conservative lawmakers. But she struggled to retain her seat at the 2017 election and has one of the smallest majorities in parliament. REUTERS/Toby Melville

AMBER RUDD, 55: Rudd resigned as interior minister last year after facing outrage over her department's treatment of some long-term Caribbean residents wrongly labeled illegal immigrants. She backed 'Remain' in 2016 and has opposed a 'no deal' exit,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
AMBER RUDD, 55: Rudd resigned as interior minister last year after facing outrage over her department's treatment of some long-term Caribbean residents wrongly labeled illegal immigrants. She backed 'Remain' in 2016 and has opposed a 'no deal' exit, meaning she could win support from pro-EU Conservative lawmakers. But she struggled to retain her seat at the 2017 election and has one of the smallest majorities in parliament. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 16
MATT HANCOCK, 40: Health minister Hancock, a former economist at the Bank of England, supported 'Remain' in 2016. First elected to parliament in 2010, he has held several ministerial roles. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MATT HANCOCK, 40: Health minister Hancock, a former economist at the Bank of England, supported 'Remain' in 2016. First elected to parliament in 2010, he has held several ministerial roles. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
MATT HANCOCK, 40: Health minister Hancock, a former economist at the Bank of England, supported 'Remain' in 2016. First elected to parliament in 2010, he has held several ministerial roles. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 16
JUSTINE GREENING, 50: The former education minister told ITV she would consider running. Greening supports a second Brexit referendum. Many thought she might join several of her colleagues in quitting the party to form a pro-EU group in parliament earlier this year. REUTERS/Toby Melville

JUSTINE GREENING, 50: The former education minister told ITV she would consider running. Greening supports a second Brexit referendum. Many thought she might join several of her colleagues in quitting the party to form a pro-EU group in parliament...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 29, 2018
JUSTINE GREENING, 50: The former education minister told ITV she would consider running. Greening supports a second Brexit referendum. Many thought she might join several of her colleagues in quitting the party to form a pro-EU group in parliament earlier this year. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 16
LIZ TRUSS, 43: Chief secretary to the Treasury, Truss has held several roles in government including environment minister and justice minister. She backed 'Remain' in 2016 but has said she has since changed her mind on Brexit. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LIZ TRUSS, 43: Chief secretary to the Treasury, Truss has held several roles in government including environment minister and justice minister. She backed 'Remain' in 2016 but has said she has since changed her mind on Brexit. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, March 26, 2019
LIZ TRUSS, 43: Chief secretary to the Treasury, Truss has held several roles in government including environment minister and justice minister. She backed 'Remain' in 2016 but has said she has since changed her mind on Brexit. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
15 / 16
GRAHAM BRADY, 51: Brady is chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers. "It would take an awful lot of people to persuade me. I'm not sure many people are straining at the leash to take on what is an extraordinarily difficult situation," he told BBC Radio. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

GRAHAM BRADY, 51: Brady is chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers. "It would take an awful lot of people to persuade me. I'm not sure many people are straining at the leash to take on what is an extraordinarily difficult situation," he...more

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2019
GRAHAM BRADY, 51: Brady is chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers. "It would take an awful lot of people to persuade me. I'm not sure many people are straining at the leash to take on what is an extraordinarily difficult situation," he told BBC Radio. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Cubans join migrant caravans in search of U.S. asylum

Cubans join migrant caravans in search of U.S. asylum

Next Slideshows

Cubans join migrant caravans in search of U.S. asylum

Cubans join migrant caravans in search of U.S. asylum

Cubans are increasingly journeying through Mexico to reach the U.S. border to request asylum, many of them citing political repression and bleak economic...

May 13 2019
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

May 13 2019
Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Americans and Mexicans meet at the Rio Grande

Mexican and American citizens celebrate their cross-border community on the banks of the Rio Grande at the Voices From Both Sides festival.

May 12 2019
Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day

Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail...

May 12 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above

Men, women and children are crowded into a temporary encampment outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in Texas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws

The U.S. states with the most restrictive abortion laws

Alabama has banned nearly all abortions, creating exceptions only to protect the mother's health. Here are the states with the country's most restrictive abortion laws, based on gestational age or fetal development.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts

National protest erupts over Brazil's education cuts

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in cities across Brazil to rally against education spending freezes in the biggest demonstrations to date against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who called marchers "useful idiots and imbeciles."

Best of Eurovision

Best of Eurovision

Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

Inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

Damage to the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris one month after the fire.

Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence

Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence

Sri Lankan soldiers patrolled towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs attacking their homes and shops, in apparent reprisal for the Easter bombings by Islamist militants that killed more than 250 people.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast