Who is hoping to be Britain's next prime minister?

MICHAEL GOVE, 51: Gove, one of the highest-profile Brexit campaigners during the 2016 referendum, has had to rebuild his cabinet career after falling early to May in the contest to replace Cameron, who resigned the day after losing the referendum. Seen as one of the most effective members of cabinet in bringing forward new policies, the high-energy environment minister has become a surprise ally to May and has backed her Brexit strategy. Gove teamed up with Johnson during the 2016 Brexit campaign only to pull his support for Johnson's subsequent leadership bid at the last moment and run himself. He has not yet said whether he plans to run. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

