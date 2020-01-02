Who might argue the case for Trump impeachment in the Senate?

RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI: Krishnamoorthi, 46, was born in India and came to the United States at the age of three. He worked as a state prosecutor before he was elected in 2016 to represent a suburban Chicago district. During the impeachment hearings,...more

RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI: Krishnamoorthi, 46, was born in India and came to the United States at the age of three. He worked as a state prosecutor before he was elected in 2016 to represent a suburban Chicago district. During the impeachment hearings, Krishnamoorthi came to the defense of one of the star witnesses, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, who faced insinuations of disloyalty because he was born in Ukraine and immigrated as a child to the United States. "From one immigrant American to another immigrant American, I want to say that you and your family represent the very best of America," Krishnamoorthi told Vindman. Andrew Harrer/Pool via REUTERS

