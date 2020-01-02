Who might argue the case for Trump impeachment in the Senate?
When the Senate begins the trial to consider impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, a handful of lawmakers from the House of Representatives will act as prosecutors to lay out the case against the president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...more
JERROLD NADLER: The House Judiciary Committee chairman, 72, has been a Trump antagonist since he opposed a Trump real estate development in Manhattan decades ago as a New York state assemblyman. Nadler's committee crafted the two articles of...more
ADAM SCHIFF: The House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, has been a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry that preceded the vote. Schiff spearheaded an investigation that featured testimony from U.S. officials about Trump's dealings with...more
HAKEEM JEFFRIES: Jeffries, 49, is considered a rising star in the party and a potential future House Speaker. Representing Brooklyn, New York, he was the top House Democrat behind a bipartisan criminal-justice reform bill that Trump signed into law...more
VAL DEMINGS: Demings, 62, is the former chief of the Orlando, Florida police department. As a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, she has been involved in the impeachment investigation for months and knows the case against the...more
ERIC SWALWELL: Like Demings, the 39-year-old Californian sits on both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees. He briefly ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. A former deputy district attorney, Swalwell is described by aides as...more
JAMIE RASKIN: A former constitutional law professor, the 57-year-old Maryland Democrat has played a prominent role in the House Judiciary Committee. Raskin, whose father was an aide to former President John F. Kennedy, filled in for Nadler to...more
RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI: Krishnamoorthi, 46, was born in India and came to the United States at the age of three. He worked as a state prosecutor before he was elected in 2016 to represent a suburban Chicago district. During the impeachment hearings,...more
ZOE LOFGREN: Lofgren, 72, has deep experience with impeachment. She began her Washington career as a House Judiciary Committee aide when it held impeachment hearings against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1974. Elected to the House in 1994 to...more
PRAMILA JAYAPAL: An outspoken progressive, Jayapal, 54, became the first Indian-American woman to serve in Congress when she was elected to represent a Seattle-area district in 2014. She was a civil-rights activist before she was elected. Patrick...more
JOAQUIN CASTRO: A member of the Intelligence Committee, Castro, 45, also chairs his identical twin brother Julian Castro's presidential campaign. He was first elected to represent his San Antonio district in 2012. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong citizens march on New Year's Day
A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Year's Day spiraled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of...
New Year's Eve protests in Hong Kong
Thousands of Hong Kong revelers welcomed in 2020 on neon-lit promenades along the picturesque Victoria Harbour, breaking into pro-democracy chants as the clocks...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Australia
At least 15 people are now believed to have died in deadly bushfires, while scores of people remain missing after weeks of fires that have ripped through Australia's east coast, much of which is tinder-dry after three years of drought.
Counting critters at the London Zoo
Keepers at the London Zoo carry out the annual stock-taking.
Hong Kong citizens march on New Year's Day
A march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on New Year's Day spiraled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas and water cannon at crowds including families before halting the event.
New Year's Eve protests in Hong Kong
Thousands of Hong Kong revelers welcomed in 2020 on neon-lit promenades along the picturesque Victoria Harbour, breaking into pro-democracy chants as the clocks struck midnight after more than half a year of often violent unrest.
Violent protests erupt around U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
Protesters and militia fighters enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, torching a security post and hurling stones as security forces and embassy guards hit back with stun grenades and tear gas.
Chile rocked by months of riots over inequality
More than two months of fierce demonstrations against the government of President Sebastian Pinera over endemic inequality in the southern Latin nation have left at least 26 people dead and thousands more injured and arrested.
Life in Hong Kong, city of protest
Scenes of daily life amid months of anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong, which began in June as opposition to a now-suspended extradition bill and have since swelled into wider calls for democracy.