WHO team probing COVID-19 origins visits Wuhan
WHO virus expert Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the World Health Organisation team, receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, February 3. A team of investigators led by the WHO is visiting the Chinese city in its search for clues to...more
Professor Thea Fisher, a member of the WHO team, receives a swab test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan, February 3. REUTERS/Aly Song
A security member keeps watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the WHO team in Wuhan, China, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security members keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the WHO team arrives for a visit, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security personnel keep watch outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the WHO team, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team, tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), don personal protection suits during a visit at the Hubei Animal Epidemic Disease Prevention and Control Center in...more
Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO team, on his phone at a hotel in Wuhan, February 3. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security personnel form a cordon as the convoy carrying the WHO team leaves the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, February 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security personnel check people's temperature during a visit by members of the WHO team at the Hubei provincial center for disease control in Wuhan, February 1. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the WHO team, visits the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A worker in PPE stands in Baishazhou market during a WHO team visit in Wuhan, January 31. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security personnel stand outside Jinyintan Hospital after a WHO team entered the compound in Wuhan, January 30. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Staff members in protective suits stand at Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine where members of the WHO team are visiting, in Wuhan, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man attempts to prevent journalists from covering the visit by the WHO team to the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, in Wuhan, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the WHO team stand on balconies at a hotel in Wuhan, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A staff member sets up a barrier to block journalists from viewing the WHO team at a hotel in Wuhan, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese officials arrive at a hotel where members of the WHO team are staying n Wuhan, January 29. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People in protective suits walk outside the hotel where members of the WHO team are quarantined, in Wuhan, January 28. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of the WHO team leave Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, January 14. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hung Nguyen, a member of the WHO team, waves from a bus before leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, January 14. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
