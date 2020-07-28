Who will be Biden's running mate?

Former national security adviser Susan Rice: Rice, 55, served as President Barack Obama's national security adviser during his second term, where she worked hand in hand on foreign policy matters with Biden, who was Obama's vice president. Prior to that, Rice served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Obama and has advised several other Democratic presidential candidates on national security. A Black woman, Rice could help drive the African-American vote, the Democratic Party's most loyal constituency. But she has never run for public office, which means she would be untested on the campaign trail. Her involvement in the controversy over the 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, could revive that incident as a campaign issue. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Close