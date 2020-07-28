Who will be Biden's running mate?
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden's search for a running mate for the Nov. 3 election is drawing to a close. Biden has vowed to choose a woman as his potential vice president. Here are the contenders likely under final consideration,...more
Senator Kamala Harris: Following widespread protests over racial injustice and police brutality, pressure increased on Biden to choose a woman of color. Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian parents, fits the bill. Harris, 55, is widely...more
Former national security adviser Susan Rice: Rice, 55, served as President Barack Obama's national security adviser during his second term, where she worked hand in hand on foreign policy matters with Biden, who was Obama's vice president. Prior...more
Representative Val Demings: Biden has said Demings, 63, an African-American congresswoman from the election battleground state of Florida, is on the shortlist for running mate. The former Orlando police chief served as one of the managers of the...more
Representative Karen Bass: A late addition to Biden's shortlist, Bass, a congresswoman from Southern California and chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, would add a progressive voice to the ticket. Bass has an extensive background in police...more
Senator Tammy Duckworth: Duckworth, 52, has a compelling personal story and would help bolster the campaign's national security credentials. The senator from Illinois is a combat veteran who lost her legs when her helicopter was shot down in Iraq...more
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: Bottoms, 50, is the first-term mayor of a city that has been riven by protests over Floyd's death and the shooting of another Black man, Rayshard Brooks, by Atlanta police in June. Atlanta also has been a hot...more
Senator Elizabeth Warren: Warren, 71, has spoken with Biden regularly since dropping out of the Democratic nominating race and endorsing him. The senator from Massachusetts is seen by Biden advisers as a bridge between the former vice president and...more
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham: Lujan Grisham, 60, became the first Latina Democratic governor of a state in 2018, after serving six years in Congress. Biden's campaign has been pushed by allies to consider a running mate who could...more
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer: Whitmer, 48, raised her profile as the governor of a battleground state hit hard by the coronavirus. But she came under fire earlier this year from some Michigan residents for a stay-at-home order that they...more
Next Slideshows
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, will be honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and...
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
MORE IN PICTURES
Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
The deployment of federal police agents at antiracism demonstrations in Portland has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who allege excessive force and federal overreach by President Donald Trump.
Elusive animals caught on remote cameras
Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Memorials for civil rights icon John Lewis
John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, will be honored with several days of services in Alabama, Georgia and Washington.
Life and death in ICUs around the world
Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.
North Korea marks anniversary of Korean War armistice
North Korea celebrates the "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War", which marks 67 years since the signing of the Korean War armistice.
China seizes U.S. consulate in Chengdu, retaliating for Houston
China took over the premises of the U.S. consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu after ordering the facility to be vacated in retaliation for China's ouster last week from its consulate in Houston, Texas.
Driver rams into Colorado antiracism protest
A driver in a blue Jeep rammed through a crowd of protesters and shots were fired during a march on Interstate 225 in Aurora against the death of Elijah McClain.