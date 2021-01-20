Who's at Joe Biden's inauguration
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Former President George W. Bush and Former President Bill Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senator Cory Booker. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff embrace. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Secretary of the Interior nominee Deb Haaland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nominee for Secretary of Energy and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Senator Tammy Duckworth. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Guests arrive to attend the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
