Who's at Joe Biden's inauguration

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President George W. Bush and Former President Bill Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Cory Booker. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff embrace. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Secretary of the Interior nominee Deb Haaland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Nominee for Secretary of Energy and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Tammy Duckworth. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Guests arrive to attend the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
