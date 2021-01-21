Edition:
International
Wed Jan 20, 2021

Who's at the inauguration of Joe Biden

Former President George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former President Bill Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Amanda Gorman recites a poem. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Lady Gaga prepares to sing the National Anthem. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the inauguration. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Jennifer Lopez kisses her fiance Alex Rodriguez after performing. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Garth Brooks prepares to perform. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris greets former President Barack Obama ahead of the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush arrive in the Crypt of the U.S. Capitol. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and singers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez speak. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Former President George W. Bush and Former President Bill Clinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Cory Booker. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Secretary of the Interior nominee Deb Haaland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife Elaine Chao. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) wearing a mask with AKA, a reference to Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, arrives at the inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor arrives. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Chief Justice John Roberts leads the U.S. Supreme Court Justices as they arrive in the Crypt of the U.S. Capitol. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC). REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Senator Tammy Duckworth. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Nominee for Secretary of Energy and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
