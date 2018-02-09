Edition:
Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea February 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

Friday, February 09, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong. Yonhap via REUTERS

Friday, February 09, 2018
President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-Sook, President of the Presidium of the Supreme People�s Assembly of North Korea Kim Young Nam, Kim Yo-Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, February 09, 2018
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, February 09, 2018
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, February 09, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong wave. Yonhap via REUTERS

Friday, February 09, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong is handed a blanket. Yonhap via REUTERS

Friday, February 09, 2018
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea prepares to light the cauldron. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, February 09, 2018
President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-Sook, Kim Yo-Jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, February 09, 2018
President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach speaks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, February 09, 2018
