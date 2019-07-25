Edition:
Who's in Boris Johnson's new cabinet?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began appointing his senior ministers shortly after taking office, naming the team he hopes will help him to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31. Here are the appointments to the most senior positions: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Finance minister: Sajid Javid replaces Philip Hammond. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Interior minister: Priti Patel replaces Sajid Javid. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Foreign minister: Dominic Raab replaces Jeremy Hunt. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

Brexit minister: Stephen Barclay remains. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Michael Gove replaces David Lidington. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Defence minister: Ben Wallace replaces Penny Mordaunt. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Trade minister: Liz Truss replaces Liam Fox. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Health minister: Matt Hancock remains. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Environment minister: Theresa Villiers replaces Michael Gove. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Education minister: Gavin Williamson replaces Damian Hinds. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Culture minister: Nicky Morgan replaces Jeremy Wright. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Business minister: Andrea Leadsom replaces Greg Clark. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Housing minister: Robert Jenrick replaces James Brokenshire. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Work and Pensions minister: Amber Rudd remains. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Justice minister and Lord Chancellor: Robert Buckland replaces David Gauke. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

International development minister: Alok Sharma (not pictured) replaces Rory Stewart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Transport minister: Grant Shapps replaces Chris Grayling. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wales minister: Alun Cairns remains. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

N Ireland minister: Julian Smith replaces Karen Bradley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Scotland minister: Alister Jack replaces David Mundell. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Leader of the House of Lords: Natalie Evans remains. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Attorney General: Geoffrey Cox remains. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Rishi Sunak replaces Liz Truss. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Conservative Party Chair: James Cleverly replaces Brandon Lewis. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Leader of the House of Commons: Jacob Rees-Mogg replaces Mel Stride. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Minister of State (Housing) attending cabinet: Esther McVey replaces Kit Malthouse. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Minister of State (Home) attending cabinet: Brandon Lewis replaces Caroline Nokes. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Minister of State (business) attending cabinet: Jo Johnson, brother of Boris Johnson, replaces Chris Skidmore. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Paymaster General: Oliver Dowden replaces Jesse Norman. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

