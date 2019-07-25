Who's in Boris Johnson's new cabinet?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began appointing his senior ministers shortly after taking office, naming the team he hopes will help him to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31. Here are the appointments to the most senior positions: Stefan Rousseau/Pool...more
Finance minister: Sajid Javid replaces Philip Hammond. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Interior minister: Priti Patel replaces Sajid Javid. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Foreign minister: Dominic Raab replaces Jeremy Hunt. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
Brexit minister: Stephen Barclay remains. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Michael Gove replaces David Lidington. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Defence minister: Ben Wallace replaces Penny Mordaunt. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Trade minister: Liz Truss replaces Liam Fox. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Health minister: Matt Hancock remains. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Environment minister: Theresa Villiers replaces Michael Gove. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Education minister: Gavin Williamson replaces Damian Hinds. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Culture minister: Nicky Morgan replaces Jeremy Wright. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Business minister: Andrea Leadsom replaces Greg Clark. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Housing minister: Robert Jenrick replaces James Brokenshire. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Work and Pensions minister: Amber Rudd remains. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Justice minister and Lord Chancellor: Robert Buckland replaces David Gauke. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
International development minister: Alok Sharma (not pictured) replaces Rory Stewart. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Transport minister: Grant Shapps replaces Chris Grayling. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Wales minister: Alun Cairns remains. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
N Ireland minister: Julian Smith replaces Karen Bradley. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Scotland minister: Alister Jack replaces David Mundell. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Leader of the House of Lords: Natalie Evans remains. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Attorney General: Geoffrey Cox remains. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Rishi Sunak replaces Liz Truss. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Conservative Party Chair: James Cleverly replaces Brandon Lewis. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Leader of the House of Commons: Jacob Rees-Mogg replaces Mel Stride. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Minister of State (Housing) attending cabinet: Esther McVey replaces Kit Malthouse. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Minister of State (Home) attending cabinet: Brandon Lewis replaces Caroline Nokes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Minister of State (business) attending cabinet: Jo Johnson, brother of Boris Johnson, replaces Chris Skidmore. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Paymaster General: Oliver Dowden replaces Jesse Norman. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
