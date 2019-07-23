Edition:
Widespread blackout hits Venezuela

A man uses a cellphone to illuminate a vendor in a bar during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A general view is seen during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A woman uses her cell phone in front of a truck with an electricity generator provided by the municipality during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People use a truck provided by the municipality with an electricity generator to charge their cell phones during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A woman uses her cellphone at a public square during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People walk on the street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People wait for the power to return at a public square during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A man stands at the balcony of an apartment during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A street seller waits for customers outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A woman uses her cell phone while charging it at a truck with an electricity generator provided by the municipality during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A general view is seen during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People use the light of a motorcycle to illuminate them as they talk on the street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People walk on the street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People board a truck outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People walk along a street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People walk along a street during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People wait for transportation outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
People wait for transportation outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A man uses a flashlight to illuminate a woman boarding her car at a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
A man looks over a bar in a bakery during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Monday, July 22, 2019
