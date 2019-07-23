Widespread blackout hits Venezuela
A man uses a cellphone to illuminate a vendor in a bar during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A general view is seen during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A woman uses her cell phone in front of a truck with an electricity generator provided by the municipality during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People use a truck provided by the municipality with an electricity generator to charge their cell phones during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A woman uses her cellphone at a public square during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk on the street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for the power to return at a public square during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man stands at the balcony of an apartment during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A street seller waits for customers outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman uses her cell phone while charging it at a truck with an electricity generator provided by the municipality during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A general view is seen during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People use the light of a motorcycle to illuminate them as they talk on the street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk on the street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
People board a truck outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk along a street during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk along a street during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for transportation outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People wait for transportation outside a closed metro station during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man uses a flashlight to illuminate a woman boarding her car at a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A man looks over a bar in a bakery during a blackout in Caracas, July 22. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Next Slideshows
Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal
More than 1,000 firefighters battled wildfires in central Portugal forcing the evacuation of several villages as the authorities hoped to limit the number of...
Protests in Puerto Rico
Thousands take part in demonstrations to demand that Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello resign over offensive chat messages.
Former Supreme Court Justice Stevens lies in repose
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens flag-draped casket sits in the Supreme Court ahead of his funeral.
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Aerial images of Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
MORE IN PICTURES
Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal
More than 1,000 firefighters battled wildfires in central Portugal forcing the evacuation of several villages as the authorities hoped to limit the number of residents at risk.
Protests in Puerto Rico
Thousands take part in demonstrations to demand that Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello resign over offensive chat messages.
Former Supreme Court Justice Stevens lies in repose
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens flag-draped casket sits in the Supreme Court ahead of his funeral.
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Aerial images of Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Living statues take over Belgian town
Participants in the 'Statues en Marche' festival in Marche-en-Famenne, Belgium.
Violence escalates in Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong police faced criticism for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters from an attack by what opposition politicians suspected were gang members at a train station on the weekend.
Massive heat wave bakes U.S.
A gargantuan heat wave hunkered down over the central and eastern United States.
Shane Lowry wins British Open
Irishman Shane Lowry staved off the biggest nerves of his golfing life, handling the wind and the rain to win the British Open by six strokes amid emotional scenes at Royal Portrush.