Widespread gas shortages in Mexico
People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Empty containers are lined up at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man fills up the tank of a car, at a gas station in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Cars are lined-up to enter a gas station to buy gasoline after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
People hold empty containers while standing in line at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man marks an empty container at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Cars are seen lined-up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A soldier checks a tanker truck arriving at the state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refinery in Salamanca, in Guanajuato state, Mexico January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Cars are seen lined-up outside a gas station closed after running out of fuel in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
