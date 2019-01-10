Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 10, 2019 | 2:00pm EST

Widespread gas shortages in Mexico

People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
1 / 20
Empty containers are lined up at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Empty containers are lined up at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Empty containers are lined up at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
2 / 20
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
3 / 20
A man fills up the tank of a car, at a gas station in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

A man fills up the tank of a car, at a gas station in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A man fills up the tank of a car, at a gas station in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
4 / 20
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
5 / 20
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
6 / 20
Cars are lined-up to enter a gas station to buy gasoline after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Cars are lined-up to enter a gas station to buy gasoline after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Cars are lined-up to enter a gas station to buy gasoline after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
7 / 20
People hold empty containers while standing in line at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

People hold empty containers while standing in line at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
People hold empty containers while standing in line at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
8 / 20
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
9 / 20
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
10 / 20
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
People queue to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
11 / 20
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
12 / 20
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
13 / 20
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
People stand in line at a gas station, in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
14 / 20
A man marks an empty container at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

A man marks an empty container at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
A man marks an empty container at a gas station, in Morelia, January 9. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
15 / 20
Cars are seen lined-up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Cars are seen lined-up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Cars are seen lined-up to buy fuel at a gas station in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
16 / 20
A soldier checks a tanker truck arriving at the state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refinery in Salamanca, in Guanajuato state, Mexico January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A soldier checks a tanker truck arriving at the state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refinery in Salamanca, in Guanajuato state, Mexico January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
A soldier checks a tanker truck arriving at the state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refinery in Salamanca, in Guanajuato state, Mexico January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
17 / 20
People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station in Salamanca, Guanajuato state, January 8. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
18 / 20
People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
People line up to buy gasoline at a gas station after an offensive by Mexico's government against fuel theft at one of the country's main refineries has led to days of shortages at gas stations, in Morelia, January 7. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
19 / 20
Cars are seen lined-up outside a gas station closed after running out of fuel in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Cars are seen lined-up outside a gas station closed after running out of fuel in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Wednesday, January 09, 2019
Cars are seen lined-up outside a gas station closed after running out of fuel in Mexico City, January 9. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Next Slideshows

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Images of the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in the spring of 2019.

1:05pm EST
Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

9:45am EST
Chrysler Building on the block

Chrysler Building on the block

The skyscraper, which has been a part of the Manhattan skyline since 1930 and was the world s tallest building until it was surpassed by the Empire State...

Jan 09 2019
Filipinos display Catholic devotion in Black Nazarene procession

Filipinos display Catholic devotion in Black Nazarene procession

Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos joined an annual procession in the Philippine capital to kiss or touch a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ,...

Jan 09 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border

President Donald Trump visits McAllen, Texas, on the southern U.S. border in an attempt to win support for his plan to build a wall.

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May postpones a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

Along the U.S.-Mexico border

A look at the border between the United States and Mexico, as President Trump makes his case for funds to build a border wall amid a dispute that has sparked a partial government shutdown.

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Images of the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry in the spring of 2019.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Best of Dakar Rally

Best of Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown now ranks as the second-longest, with President Trump saying it could continue for months or years, even as he said he hoped it was resolved within days.

Chrysler Building on the block

Chrysler Building on the block

The skyscraper, which has been a part of the Manhattan skyline since 1930 and was the world s tallest building until it was surpassed by the Empire State Building 11 months later, is up for sale.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast