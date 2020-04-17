Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown
Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Their once-nocturnal visitations now take place throughout the day, as they root through refuse, spook domestic pets and even block roads. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The visitation, since nationwide lockdowns came into effect this month, has revived debate among residents of the hilly port city as to policy regarding the pests. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
The municipality last year suspended culls of the boars, whose urban incursions, some experts say, are a response to human expansion into their natural habitat - the surrounding Carmel forest range, of biblical fame. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Less sympathetic city folk - especially religious Jews or Muslims who consider pigs ritually unclean - worry that the larger, tusked animals could turn violent. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
For now, residents must turn to 'pig patrols' made up of volunteer animal-rights activists who can be summoned at all hours to shoo the boars away. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A person walks at a street while wild boars roam in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
