Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2020 | 8:23am EDT

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars cross a road in a residential area after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Their once-nocturnal visitations now take place throughout the day, as they root through refuse, spook domestic pets and even block roads. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
The visitation, since nationwide lockdowns came into effect this month, has revived debate among residents of the hilly port city as to policy regarding the pests. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
The municipality last year suspended culls of the boars, whose urban incursions, some experts say, are a response to human expansion into their natural habitat - the surrounding Carmel forest range, of biblical fame. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Less sympathetic city folk - especially religious Jews or Muslims who consider pigs ritually unclean - worry that the larger, tusked animals could turn violent. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
For now, residents must turn to 'pig patrols' made up of volunteer animal-rights activists who can be summoned at all hours to shoo the boars away. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A person walks at a street while wild boars roam in Haifa, northern Israel, April 16. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
