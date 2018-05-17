Wild food foraging

Baskets of foraged wild plants sit on the forest floor at the Gatherwild Ranch. Wild foods foraging tours have exploded in popularity since Steve �Wildman� Brill turned his 1986 headline-grabbing arrest for nibbling New York City�s Central Park into...more

Baskets of foraged wild plants sit on the forest floor at the Gatherwild Ranch. Wild foods foraging tours have exploded in popularity since Steve �Wildman� Brill turned his 1986 headline-grabbing arrest for nibbling New York City�s Central Park into a deal to conduct foraging tours in city parks. Brill, whom tabloids dubbed �The Man Who Ate Manhattan� and who still heads the hunts, showed the world how ubiquitous wild plants are and since then foraging has increasingly gained a hip, trendy appeal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

