Wild food foraging
People gather to eat a meal made partially with wild plants gathered from the woods and nearby surroundings at the Gatherwild Ranch, a former apple farm, during a "Forage and Feast" walk to teach people how to forage edible wild plant species and how...more
A woman gathers wild plants as she walks in the woods at the Gatherwild Ranch, a former apple farm and a location where Hayden Stebbins, an ethnobotanist and clinical herbalist with a focus on invasive species, leads "Forage and Feast" walks to teach...more
Hayden Stebbins, an ethnobotanist and clinical herbalist with a focus on invasive species and food production, holds an edible wild onion plant known as "crow garlic" or "field garlic". "To most people, when they�re walking through the world, plants...more
Baskets of foraged wild plants sit on the forest floor at the Gatherwild Ranch. Wild foods foraging tours have exploded in popularity since Steve �Wildman� Brill turned his 1986 headline-grabbing arrest for nibbling New York City�s Central Park into...more
Hayden Stebbins gathers wild-growing garlic mustard plants. Depending on the time of year and location, sharp-eyed gatherers may fill their baskets with sheep sorrel, a lemony vegetable that looks vaguely like a sheep�s head, lady�s thumb, whose pink...more
People walk with foraged wild plants at the Gatherwild Ranch. Wild delicacies can be dangerous, however, with 6,000 Americans poisoned each year by mushrooms alone. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Women gather wild plants in the woods at the Gatherwild Ranch. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hayden Stebbins holds an edible wild violet plant. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A glass of sun tea made with edible wild ground ivy, dandelion flowers, lemon balm, peppermint and catnip steeps. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hayden Stebbins prepares a thistle soup with wild thistle and other plants gathered from the woods during a "Forage and Feast" walk. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hayden Stebbins, (front R) leads a "Forage and Feast" walk past wild-growing garlic mustard (foreground) to teach people how to forage edible wild plant species growing in the woods and in common surroundings and how to cook them, at the Gatherwild...more
Hayden Stebbins holds an edible "pheasant back", or "dryad's saddle" mushroom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The entrance to the Gatherwild Ranch, a former apple farm and now outdoor inn with an agritourism focus. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman gathers wild plants as she walks in the woods at the Gatherwild Ranch. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hayden Stebbins smells a bunch of wild ground ivy as he leads a "Forage and Feast" walk. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hayden Stebbins poses with wild plants before preparing a meal. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman holds a homemade pizza topped with wild plants gathered from the woods at the Gatherwild Ranch. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman gathers wild plants at the Gatherwild Ranch. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hayden Stebbins gathers wild garlic mustard plants. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hayden Stebbins holds an edible dandelion plant. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hayden Stebbins holds wild plants before preparing a meal during a "Forage and Feast" walk. REUTERS/Mike Segar
