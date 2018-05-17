Edition:
Wild food foraging

People gather to eat a meal made partially with wild plants gathered from the woods and nearby surroundings at the Gatherwild Ranch, a former apple farm, during a "Forage and Feast" walk to teach people how to forage edible wild plant species and how to cook them, in Germantown, New York, May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
A woman gathers wild plants as she walks in the woods at the Gatherwild Ranch, a former apple farm and a location where Hayden Stebbins, an ethnobotanist and clinical herbalist with a focus on invasive species, leads "Forage and Feast" walks to teach people how to forage edible wild plant species growing in the woods and in common surroundings and how to cook them, in Germantown. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins, an ethnobotanist and clinical herbalist with a focus on invasive species and food production, holds an edible wild onion plant known as "crow garlic" or "field garlic". "To most people, when they�re walking through the world, plants just form this green background, this green wall," said Stebbins. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Baskets of foraged wild plants sit on the forest floor at the Gatherwild Ranch. Wild foods foraging tours have exploded in popularity since Steve �Wildman� Brill turned his 1986 headline-grabbing arrest for nibbling New York City�s Central Park into a deal to conduct foraging tours in city parks. Brill, whom tabloids dubbed �The Man Who Ate Manhattan� and who still heads the hunts, showed the world how ubiquitous wild plants are and since then foraging has increasingly gained a hip, trendy appeal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins gathers wild-growing garlic mustard plants. Depending on the time of year and location, sharp-eyed gatherers may fill their baskets with sheep sorrel, a lemony vegetable that looks vaguely like a sheep�s head, lady�s thumb, whose pink petals are used for tea, or linden tree blossoms, which makes a beverage prized as a natural tranquilizer. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
People walk with foraged wild plants at the Gatherwild Ranch. Wild delicacies can be dangerous, however, with 6,000 Americans poisoned each year by mushrooms alone. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Women gather wild plants in the woods at the Gatherwild Ranch. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins holds an edible wild violet plant. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
A glass of sun tea made with edible wild ground ivy, dandelion flowers, lemon balm, peppermint and catnip steeps. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins prepares a thistle soup with wild thistle and other plants gathered from the woods during a "Forage and Feast" walk. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins, (front R) leads a "Forage and Feast" walk past wild-growing garlic mustard (foreground) to teach people how to forage edible wild plant species growing in the woods and in common surroundings and how to cook them, at the Gatherwild Ranch. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins holds an edible "pheasant back", or "dryad's saddle" mushroom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
The entrance to the Gatherwild Ranch, a former apple farm and now outdoor inn with an agritourism focus. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
A woman gathers wild plants as she walks in the woods at the Gatherwild Ranch. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins smells a bunch of wild ground ivy as he leads a "Forage and Feast" walk. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins poses with wild plants before preparing a meal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
A woman holds a homemade pizza topped with wild plants gathered from the woods at the Gatherwild Ranch. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
A woman gathers wild plants at the Gatherwild Ranch. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins gathers wild garlic mustard plants. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins holds an edible dandelion plant. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
Hayden Stebbins holds wild plants before preparing a meal during a "Forage and Feast" walk. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Thursday, May 17, 2018
