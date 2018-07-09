Edition:
Pictures | Mon Jul 9, 2018 | 12:36pm EDT

Wild horse wrestling

A reveller tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo, northwestern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Horses fight during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revelers try to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A reveler tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revelers try to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revelers try to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Wild horses are seen gathered during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revelers try to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Horses fight during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A reveler tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revelers try to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A reveler tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revellers try to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revelers try to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A reveler tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A reveler tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revelers try to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Wild horses are seen gathered during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Revelers try to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
A reveler tries to hold on to a wild horse during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
Wild horses are seen gathered during the "Rapa das Bestas" traditional event in the village of Sabucedo. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, July 08, 2018
