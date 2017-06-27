Edition:
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes

A herd of endangered Przewalski's horses trot across the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area, in southwest Mongolia. A quarter-century-old project to repopulate the steppes of Mongolia with wild horses was kept alive as four animals made the long trip back to their ancestral home from Prague Zoo. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A herd of endangered Przewalski's horses trot across the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area, in southwest Mongolia. A quarter-century-old project to repopulate the steppes of Mongolia with wild horses was kept alive as four animals made the long trip back to their ancestral home from Prague Zoo. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A Przewalski's horse peers out of a container on the way to Takhin Tal National Park in southwest Mongolia. Driven to extinction in their homeland in the 1960s, the Przewalski's horses survived in captivity before efforts began to re-introduce them to the arid desert and mountains along Mongolia's border with China. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A Przewalski's horse peers out of a container on the way to Takhin Tal National Park in southwest Mongolia. Driven to extinction in their homeland in the 1960s, the Przewalski's horses survived in captivity before efforts began to re-introduce them to the arid desert and mountains along Mongolia's border with China. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A Przewalski's horse leaves its container after being released in Takhin Tal National Park. Zoos organised the first transport to Mongolia of the strong, stocky beasts in 1992. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A Przewalski's horse leaves its container after being released in Takhin Tal National Park. Zoos organised the first transport to Mongolia of the strong, stocky beasts in 1992. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. For the past decade, Prague Zoo has been the only one continuing that tradition and it holds the studbook of a species whose ancestors - unlike other free-roaming horses such as the wild mustangs of the United States - were never domesticated. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. For the past decade, Prague Zoo has been the only one continuing that tradition and it holds the studbook of a species whose ancestors - unlike other free-roaming horses such as the wild mustangs of the United States - were never domesticated. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. The zoo completed its seventh transport last week, releasing four mares born in captivity in the Czech Republic, Germany and Denmark in the Gobi desert. They will spend the next year in an enclosed area to acclimatise before being freed. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Przewalski's horses graze on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. The zoo completed its seventh transport last week, releasing four mares born in captivity in the Czech Republic, Germany and Denmark in the Gobi desert. They will spend the next year in an enclosed area to acclimatise before being freed. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Trucks carrying Przewalski's horses drive to Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area. Prague has released 27 horses in total and officials estimate around 190 are now back in the wild in the Gobi B park, where the most recent arrivals were sent. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Trucks carrying Przewalski's horses drive to Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area. Prague has released 27 horses in total and officials estimate around 190 are now back in the wild in the Gobi B park, where the most recent arrivals were sent. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Mongolian workers unload containers containing Przewalski's horses in Takhin Tal National Park. "All the mares are looking very well, they are not hobbling, they are calm, eating hay and trying to test the taste of the new grass," Prague Zoo veterinarian Roman Vodicka said after making observations a few days after the release. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Mongolian workers unload containers containing Przewalski's horses in Takhin Tal National Park. "All the mares are looking very well, they are not hobbling, they are calm, eating hay and trying to test the taste of the new grass," Prague Zoo veterinarian Roman Vodicka said after making observations a few days after the release. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area, in south-west Mongolia, June 23, 2017. Picture taken June 23, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park, part of the Great Gobi B Strictly Protected Area, in south-west Mongolia, June 23, 2017. Picture taken June 23, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Camels stand on a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Camels stand on a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A veterinary doctor covers a tranquilized Przewalski's horse from a sun at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A veterinary doctor covers a tranquilized Przewalski's horse from a sun at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A Przewalski's horse walks on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A Przewalski's horse walks on a meadow at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A veterinary doctor holds a tranquilized Przewalski's horse at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A veterinary doctor holds a tranquilized Przewalski's horse at the acclimatisation enclosure in the village of Dolni Dobrejov near the city of Tabor, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Prague Zoo workers load a container with a Przewalski's horse into a Czech military airplane at Kbely Airport in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Prague Zoo workers load a container with a Przewalski's horse into a Czech military airplane at Kbely Airport in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A camel walks past a truck carrying Przewalski's horses on the way to Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A camel walks past a truck carrying Przewalski's horses on the way to Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A Przewalski's horse stands at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A Przewalski's horse stands at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
An endangered Przewalski's horse trots across the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

An endangered Przewalski's horse trots across the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A camel walks on a hill near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A camel walks on a hill near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Przewalski's horses graze at the acclimatisation enclosure in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Camels stand in a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Camels stand in a desert near the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Children ride their bikes at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Children ride their bikes at the Takhin Tal National Park. REUTERS/David W Cerny
