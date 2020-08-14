Wildfire burns north of Los Angeles
The frame of a car stands burned as a fast-moving wildfire, called the Lake Fire, burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A firefighter monitors a spot fire as the Lake Fire burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
The Lake Fire burns in mountains north of Los Angeles, August 12. Los Angeles County Fire Air Ops/via REUTERS
Firefighters extinguish hot spots as the Lake Fire burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighters extinguish hot spots as the Lake Fire burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A helicopter makes a water drop as the Lake Fire burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A firefighter extinguishes hot spots as the Lake Fire burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A plume of smoke rises as the Lake Fire burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Firefighters extinguish hot spots as the Lake Fire burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A helicopter flies over charred hillside the Lake Fire burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A helicopter flies over a charred hillside as the fast-moving Lake Fire burns in a mountainous area of Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, August 13. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
