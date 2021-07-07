Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat
The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Flames rise from a burning building along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS
The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Smoke rises above town after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. The previous day the town had set a Canadian temperature record at 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.28 F). JR Adams/Handout via...more
Smoke rises above Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS
Martha Van Dyke of Lytton stands outside of her car after a wildfire which raged through her town and forced residents to evacuate, outside of Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A damaged rail bridge, and the charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Smoke rises above Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS
Smoke rises outside of Lytton, where a wildfire destroyed the town on June 30, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Flames rise from a burning building along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS
Kasey Johnny awaits news of family members after a wildfire that raged through the town of Lytton forced residents to evacuate, in nearby Boothroyd, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
The welcome sign for the town of Lytton, where a wildfire raged through and forced residents to evacuate, is seen in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
A wildfire burns outside of the town of Lytton, where it raged through and forced everyone to evacuate, in British Columbia, Canada, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Martha Van Dyke of Lytton sits in her car with her cat, Kona, after a wildfire that raged through her town forced residents to evacuate, outside of Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Byron Spinks of the Lytton First Nation shows a photo of the wildfire that he shot prior to being evacuated as the fire which raged through the town of Lytton forced residents to evacuate, in nearby Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021....more
Trees burn along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS
A view shows a wildfire seen from an airplane, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. Karin Schmidlin/via REUTERS
Flames are seen along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS
