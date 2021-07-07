Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jul 7, 2021 | 1:55pm EDT

Wildfire destroys British Columbia town after record-breaking heat

The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
1 / 19
Flames rise from a burning building along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS

Flames rise from a burning building along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Flames rise from a burning building along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 19
The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
3 / 19
Smoke rises above town after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. The previous day the town had set a Canadian temperature record at 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.28 F). JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises above town after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. The previous day the town had set a Canadian temperature record at 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.28 F). JR Adams/Handout via...more

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Smoke rises above town after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. The previous day the town had set a Canadian temperature record at 49.6 degrees Celsius (121.28 F). JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 19
Smoke rises above Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises above Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Smoke rises above Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 19
Martha Van Dyke of Lytton stands outside of her car after a wildfire which raged through her town and forced residents to evacuate, outside of Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Martha Van Dyke of Lytton stands outside of her car after a wildfire which raged through her town and forced residents to evacuate, outside of Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Martha Van Dyke of Lytton stands outside of her car after a wildfire which raged through her town and forced residents to evacuate, outside of Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
6 / 19
A damaged rail bridge, and the charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A damaged rail bridge, and the charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
A damaged rail bridge, and the charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
7 / 19
Smoke rises above Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS

Smoke rises above Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 05, 2021
Smoke rises above Lytton after wildfires forced its residents to evacuate, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. JR Adams/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 19
Smoke rises outside of Lytton, where a wildfire destroyed the town on June 30, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Smoke rises outside of Lytton, where a wildfire destroyed the town on June 30, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Smoke rises outside of Lytton, where a wildfire destroyed the town on June 30, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
9 / 19
Flames rise from a burning building along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS

Flames rise from a burning building along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Flames rise from a burning building along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 19
Kasey Johnny awaits news of family members after a wildfire that raged through the town of Lytton forced residents to evacuate, in nearby Boothroyd, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Kasey Johnny awaits news of family members after a wildfire that raged through the town of Lytton forced residents to evacuate, in nearby Boothroyd, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Kasey Johnny awaits news of family members after a wildfire that raged through the town of Lytton forced residents to evacuate, in nearby Boothroyd, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
11 / 19
The welcome sign for the town of Lytton, where a wildfire raged through and forced residents to evacuate, is seen in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The welcome sign for the town of Lytton, where a wildfire raged through and forced residents to evacuate, is seen in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
The welcome sign for the town of Lytton, where a wildfire raged through and forced residents to evacuate, is seen in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
12 / 19
A wildfire burns outside of the town of Lytton, where it raged through and forced everyone to evacuate, in British Columbia, Canada, July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

A wildfire burns outside of the town of Lytton, where it raged through and forced everyone to evacuate, in British Columbia, Canada, July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
A wildfire burns outside of the town of Lytton, where it raged through and forced everyone to evacuate, in British Columbia, Canada, July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
13 / 19
Martha Van Dyke of Lytton sits in her car with her cat, Kona, after a wildfire that raged through her town forced residents to evacuate, outside of Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Martha Van Dyke of Lytton sits in her car with her cat, Kona, after a wildfire that raged through her town forced residents to evacuate, outside of Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Martha Van Dyke of Lytton sits in her car with her cat, Kona, after a wildfire that raged through her town forced residents to evacuate, outside of Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
14 / 19
The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2021
The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada July 6, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
15 / 19
Byron Spinks of the Lytton First Nation shows a photo of the wildfire that he shot prior to being evacuated as the fire which raged through the town of Lytton forced residents to evacuate, in nearby Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

Byron Spinks of the Lytton First Nation shows a photo of the wildfire that he shot prior to being evacuated as the fire which raged through the town of Lytton forced residents to evacuate, in nearby Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Byron Spinks of the Lytton First Nation shows a photo of the wildfire that he shot prior to being evacuated as the fire which raged through the town of Lytton forced residents to evacuate, in nearby Boston Bar, British Columbia, Canada July 1, 2021.  REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
Close
16 / 19
Trees burn along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS

Trees burn along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Trees burn along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 19
A view shows a wildfire seen from an airplane, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. Karin Schmidlin/via REUTERS

A view shows a wildfire seen from an airplane, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. Karin Schmidlin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
A view shows a wildfire seen from an airplane, in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. Karin Schmidlin/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 19
Flames are seen along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS

Flames are seen along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
Flames are seen along a street during a wildfire in Lytton, British Columbia, Canada June 30, 2021. 2 RIVERS REMIX SOCIETY/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

New York City honors essential workers with ticker...

Next Slideshows

New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" salutes essential workers.

1:29pm EDT
Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.

11:11am EDT
In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals

In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals

All the highlights from the Euro 2020 semi-final matches.

10:49am EDT
First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse

First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse

Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered...

Jul 06 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Cannes Film Festival

Best of Cannes Film Festival

Highlights from the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site

Trudeau visits 751 unmarked graves at indigenous residential school site

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the community at the site of 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan.

New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

New York City honors essential workers with ticker tape parade

The Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade down New York City's "Canyon of Heroes" salutes essential workers.

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants cross into U.S. under cover of night

Migrants from Central America cross the Rio Grande into the United States amid the biggest surge of asylum seekers at the southwestern border in years.

In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals

In pictures: Action and reactions from the Euro semi-finals

All the highlights from the Euro 2020 semi-final matches.

First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse

First funerals for victims of Florida building collapse

Several hundred mourners gathered for the funerals of Marcus Guara, 52, his wife Ana Guara, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, 4, who were remembered as a tight-knit family who loved taking walks on the beach and spending time together.

Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida

Elsa threatens rescue effort in Florida

Rescue workers search for victims in Surfside while bracing for a tropical storm that could hamper their efforts.

Severe drought marks California landscape

Severe drought marks California landscape

Views of the California landscape, dotted with artificial lakes, golf courses, shrinking water reservoirs and vast agricultural fields, amid the state's worst drought since 1977.

Dozens missing after landslides in Japan

Dozens missing after landslides in Japan

Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of those still missing after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast