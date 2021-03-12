Edition:
Wildfire destroys hundreds of homes in Argentina

Flames engulf a house as wildfires rage across Golondrinas, Chubut province in Argentina, March 9. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed as people are reported missing in the Chubut province. Nir Ekdesman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Aftermath of a wildfire in Chubut province, Argentina, March 10. Mariano Sylvester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Wildfires rage across Golondrinas, Chubut province in Argentina, March 9. Nir Ekdesman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
People stand near burning brush as wildfires rage across Golondrinas, Chubut province in Argentina, March 9. Nir Ekdesman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
A cloud of smoke rises above trees as wildfires rage across Golondrinas, Chubut province in Argentina, March 9. Nir Ekdesman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
The carcass of a charred ox lies in a forested area after it burnt, in Las Golondrinas, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 10. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
The sky glows orange as wildfires rage across Golondrinas, Chubut province in Argentina, March 9. Nir Ekdesman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Firefighters extinguish burning trees as wildfires rage across Golondrinas, Chubut province in Argentina, March 9. Nir Ekdesman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Firefighters extinguish burning trees as wildfires rage across Golondrinas, Chubut province in Argentina, March 9. Nir Ekdesman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Aftermath of a wildfire in Chubut province, Argentina March 10. Mariano Sylvester/Hvia REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
A wildfire burns in Chubut province, Argentina March 9. Mariano Sylvester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Smoke rises from a wildfire in Chubut province, Argentina, March 10. Mariano Sylvester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
The remains of a car is seen after it burnt during a fire in El Hoyo, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 11. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People work outside the remains of their house, after it burnt during a fire in El Hoyo, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 11. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People walk as a burnt refrigerator lies in a forested area after it burnt, in Las Golondrinas, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 10. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
The aftermath of a wildfire in Chubut province, Argentina March 10. Mariano Sylvester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
A wildfire burns in Chubut province, Argentina March 9. Mariano Sylvester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
A wildfire burns in Chubut province, Argentina March 9. Mariano Sylvester/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
The remains of a house are seen after it burnt during a fire in Las Golondrinas, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 10. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A brigade member works in the remains of a house, after it burnt during a fire in El Hoyo, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 11. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People work outside the remains of their house, after it burnt during a fire in El Hoyo, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 11. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
The remains of a house are seen after it burnt during a fire in El Hoyo, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 11. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
People stand next to remains of their belongings, after a fire in El Hoyo, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 11. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
A man works outside the remains of his house, after it burnt during a fire in El Hoyo, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 11. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
The remains of a car are seen after it burnt during a fire in El Hoyo, in the province of Chubut, Argentina, March 11. REUTERS/Marcelo Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, March 11, 2021
