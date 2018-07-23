Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 23, 2018 | 1:45pm EDT

Wildfire rages near Athens

Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens. Greek authorities urged residents of a coastal region near Athens to abandon their homes as a wildfire raged uncontrolled. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens. Greek authorities urged residents of a coastal region near Athens to abandon their homes as a wildfire raged uncontrolled. ...more

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens. Greek authorities urged residents of a coastal region near Athens to abandon their homes as a wildfire raged uncontrolled. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 13
Police officers direct traffic as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Police officers direct traffic as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Police officers direct traffic as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 13
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 13
Smoke blankets a highway as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke blankets a highway as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke blankets a highway as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 13
People look at smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People look at smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People look at smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
5 / 13
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
6 / 13
A man holds a hose of water as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man holds a hose of water as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A man holds a hose of water as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 13
People look at a wildfire burning in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People look at a wildfire burning in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People look at a wildfire burning in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
8 / 13
People watch the rising smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

People watch the rising smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
People watch the rising smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 13
Smoke is seen as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Smoke is seen as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Smoke is seen as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
10 / 13
Fire fighters are seen amid smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Fire fighters are seen amid smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
Fire fighters are seen amid smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 13
A volunteer directs vehicles as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A volunteer directs vehicles as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A volunteer directs vehicles as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 13
A village is seen amid smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A village is seen amid smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, July 23, 2018
A village is seen amid smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Deadly mass shooting in Toronto

Deadly mass shooting in Toronto

Next Slideshows

Deadly mass shooting in Toronto

Deadly mass shooting in Toronto

A gunman opened fire on a Toronto street filled with people in restaurants, killing two people and injuring 12 others, authorities said.

1:05pm EDT
Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile

Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile

Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum narrowly escapes a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport as he returned home from more than a year in exile.

10:20am EDT
Israel-Hamas truce largely holds after flare-up

Israel-Hamas truce largely holds after flare-up

A truce between Israel and Hamas largely held after one of the most fierce flare-ups along the volatile border in years.

8:20am EDT
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this week.

Jul 22 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Watching the war in Syria from Israel

Images of the Syrian war as seen from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Egyptian women challenge social norms with Parkour

Egyptian women challenge social norms with Parkour

A group of Egyptian women gather at an abandoned park in a Cairo suburb once a week, climbing walls and jumping around while also challenging the country's conservative social norms.

Deadly mass shooting in Toronto

Deadly mass shooting in Toronto

A gunman opened fire on a Toronto street filled with people in restaurants, killing two people and injuring 12 others, authorities said.

Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santa Claus enthusiasts gather for summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile

Afghan vice president escapes blast on return from exile

Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum narrowly escapes a suicide bomb attack at Kabul airport as he returned home from more than a year in exile.

Comic-Con costumes

Comic-Con costumes

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Israel-Hamas truce largely holds after flare-up

Israel-Hamas truce largely holds after flare-up

A truce between Israel and Hamas largely held after one of the most fierce flare-ups along the volatile border in years.

Tropical storm lashes Vietnam

Tropical storm lashes Vietnam

Floods triggered by heavy rains hit northern Vietnam after tropical storm Son Tinh made landfall.

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Slums demolished for new Kenyan road

Bulldozers demolish dozens of houses to make way for a new road in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast