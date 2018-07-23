Wildfire rages near Athens
Smoke from a wildfire burning outside Athens is seen over the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill in Athens. Greek authorities urged residents of a coastal region near Athens to abandon their homes as a wildfire raged uncontrolled. ...more
Police officers direct traffic as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Smoke blankets a highway as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People look at smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Smoke rises as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man holds a hose of water as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People look at a wildfire burning in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People watch the rising smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Smoke is seen as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fire fighters are seen amid smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A volunteer directs vehicles as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A village is seen amid smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
