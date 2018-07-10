Wildfires across California

Firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire in Goleta, California, July 7, 2018. Santa Barbara County officials declared a local emergency on Saturday as a fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds and triple-digit temperatures destroyed 20 homes and other structures and forced thousands of residents to evacuate. The Holiday Fire, one of more than three dozen major blazes burning across the U.S. West, broke out on Friday evening near the beach community of Goleta, west of Santa Barbara, and raced through the seaside foothills. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close