Pictures | Mon Jul 9, 2018 | 8:10pm EDT

Wildfires across California

Santa Barbara County Firefighter spray water on flames at a home at the site of a wildfire in Goleta, California, July 6, 2018. Dozens of blazes have broken out across the western United States, fanned by scorching heat, winds and low humidity in a particularly intense fire season. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Flames from the County Fire, covering Yolo and Napa counties, east of Lake Berryessa, California, are pictured July 3, 2018. This year's fires had burned more than 2.9 million acres (1.17 million hectares) through Friday, already more than the annual average of about 2.4 million acres (971,000 hectares) over the last 10 years, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. CAL FIRE/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Ishu and Laura Rao return to the rubble of their home which they lost in a wildfire, to retrieve their wedding ring, in Alameda, California, July 8, 2018. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
A wedding ring belonging to Ishu and Laura Rao is retrieved from the rubble of their home which they lost in a wildfire, in Alameda, California, July 8, 2018. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire in Goleta, California, July 7, 2018. Santa Barbara County officials declared a local emergency on Saturday as a fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds and triple-digit temperatures destroyed 20 homes and other structures and forced thousands of residents to evacuate. The Holiday Fire, one of more than three dozen major blazes burning across the U.S. West, broke out on Friday evening near the beach community of Goleta, west of Santa Barbara, and raced through the seaside foothills. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
A boat burns in Goleta, California, July 7, 2018. The flames forced more than 2,000 people to flee their homes, and left thousands more without power, prompting the emergency declaration which frees additional funds for the firefighting effort. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire in Goleta, California, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
An air tanker drops retardant on the Benton Fire near Benton Road and Crams Corner Drive in Riverside County, California, July 4, 2018. Courtesy California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2018
A house burns in Goleta, California, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
People watch as fast-moving wildfire burns in Goleta, California, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire in Goleta, California, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Santa Barbara County Firefighter spray water on flames at a home in Goleta, California, July 6, 2018. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire in Goleta, California, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
Smoke rises in the distance from the County Fire near County Road 63 and Highway 16 in Rumsey Canyon in Brooks, California, July 2, 2018. Courtesy California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A wildfire burns a structure in Goleta, California, July 6, 2018. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2018
