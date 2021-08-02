Edition:
Mon Aug 2, 2021

Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey

Firefighters extinguish a wildfire in the Mazi region near Bodrum, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A bulldozer opens the way to firefighters to help them to extinguish a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
2 / 34
Houses and trees burnt during a wildfire are seen in the Mezargedigi region, near Marmaris, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Houses and trees burnt during a wildfire are seen in Mezargedigi region, near Marmaris, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A volunteer stands by a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A firefighting helicopter drops water to a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A road sign burnt during a wildfire is seen near Marmaris, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Houses and trees burnt during a wildfire are seen in Mezargedigi region, near Marmaris, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A man drives his bike through burnt houses and trees at the Mezargedigi region during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A man walks among ruins of a burnt house in the Mezargedigi region during a wildfire near Marmaris, Turkey, August 2. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
A firefighter extinguishes a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Overview of wildfires near Oymapinar, Turkey July 29, 2021. Satellite image copyright 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A firefighting helicopter returns from extinguishing a forest fire near Marmaris, Turkey, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A forest fire burns near Marmaris, Turkey, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A firefighting helicopter drops water while extinguishing a forest fire near Marmaris, Turkey, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
A forest fire burns near Marmaris, Turkey, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Plumes of black smoke rise from the forest around Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
The remains of a burned turtle lay in an area scorched by a forest fire that spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A burnt house is seen as a massive forest fire spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Volunteers treat a cat wounded during a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Plumes of black smoke rise from the forest around Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A firefighter sprays a burnt house as a massive forest fire spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A room of a burnt house is seen in flames in an area scorched by a forest fire that spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A resident makes a phone call in front of a burnt house as a massive forest fire spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A resident reacts next to the remains of a dead animal laying in an area scorched by a forest fire that spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A burnt house is seen as a massive forest fire spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A burnt house is seen as a massive forest fire spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A residential area burns during a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
A firefighter sprays a burnt house as a massive forest fire spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A dead animal lies on the ground in an area scorched by a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
A forest fire burns near the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
A burnt fire truck is seen in an area scorched by a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
A firefighter sprays a burnt house as a massive forest fire spread to the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
A resident walks in the remains of a burnt house in an area scorched by a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, Turkey, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
