Wed Jul 12, 2017

Wildfires in California canyons

Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Smoke from the Whittier fire is illuminated by the setting sun in a view from West Camino Cielo road near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
A helicopter loads fire retardent of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Los Padres National Forest firefighters watch as helicopters work on the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
The full moon rises over flames of the Alamo fire on a hilltop off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A utility worker stands next to a car burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Burned vehicles lie in a field after the Whittier fire advanced along Highway 154 at Rancho Alegre, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
United States Forest Service firefighters retrieve hose as they work on extinguishing hot spots of the Whittier fire along Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A helicopter makes water drops along the eastern edge of the Whittier fire near Cachuma Lake, California, July 10, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A burned recreational vehicle sits on a property that was overtaken by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A crew member prepares to replace a downed power pole next to the remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Smoke is illuminated by the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 8, 2017. Michael Nekrasov/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A car burned by the Wall Fire is seen on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A Santa Barbara City Fire vehicle drives on Highway 154 towards flames from the Whittier Fire east of Cachuma Lake near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Debbie Cox draws water from a pump while preparing to clean up damage to her yard, which was burned by the Wall Fire, on her property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Structures burned by the Wall Fire are seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
The remnants of a swimming pool are seen next to a home burned by the Wall Fire on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Remnants of a home burned by the Wall Fire are pictured near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
Smoke rises from the Whittier Fire near Santa Barbara, California, July 8, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
A home burned by the Wall Fire is seen next to downed power lines on a property near Oroville, California, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A young black bear leaves the area around Twitchell Dam as firefighters battle the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Dept/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Smoke rises from the Alamo fire near Santa Maria, California, July 8, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke from the Alamo fire rises in an aerial view near Santa Maria, California, July 7, 2017. San Luis Obispo Fire Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A police vehicle parked on Highway 154 is engulfed by flames of the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Youths are evacuated by sheriff's deputies from a campground near the Whittier wildfire near Santa Ynez, California, July 9, 2017. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Smoke rises from fires in California in this July 8, 2017 handout satellite image. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 09, 2017
Los Padres National Forest firefighters take a break as they watch the northeast flank of the Whittier fire near Hot Spring Canyon outside Cachuma Lake, California, U.S. July 11, 2017. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
