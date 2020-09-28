Wildfires in California's wine country

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. A wind-driven wildfire erupted in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country to spread across nearly 2,000 acres (809 hectares),...more

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. A wind-driven wildfire erupted in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country to spread across nearly 2,000 acres (809 hectares), forcing the evacuation of a hospital and hundreds of homes, authorities said. Fire crews were out in force, scrambling to fend off flames threatening neighborhoods and vineyards at the northern end of the famed wine-growing valley and surrounding hillsides, about 75 miles north of San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

