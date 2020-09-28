Edition:
United States
Mon Sep 28, 2020

Wildfires in California's wine country

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. A wind-driven wildfire erupted in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country to spread across nearly 2,000 acres (809 hectares), forcing the evacuation of a hospital and hundreds of homes, authorities said. Fire crews were out in force, scrambling to fend off flames threatening neighborhoods and vineyards at the northern end of the famed wine-growing valley and surrounding hillsides, about 75 miles north of San Francisco. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Flames are seen on a hill above a vineyard on Crystal Springs Road during the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighter Chris Morisoli (R) helps a resident at he walks down a slope during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A home decoration damaged by the Glass Fire is seen in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Osvaldo Ramirez looks at his destroyed vehicle during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A worker drags a hose to put out hot spots at the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A Cal Fire firefighter works to construct a line during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Alberto Mendoza, a cellarmaster at Rombauer Vineyards, waters a tree near a property during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A resident runs to retrieve his belongs while evacuating from the Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
