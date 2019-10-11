Wildfires rage across California

Los Angeles County firefighters battle a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. The Saddleridge Fire was one of about 275 wildfires that have broken out across California in the past 24 hours as hot, gusty winds signaled the...more

Los Angeles County firefighters battle a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. The Saddleridge Fire was one of about 275 wildfires that have broken out across California in the past 24 hours as hot, gusty winds signaled the start of its peak fire season. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins

