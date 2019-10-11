Wildfires rage across California
Los Angeles County firefighters battle a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. The Saddleridge Fire was one of about 275 wildfires that have broken out across California in the past 24 hours as hot, gusty winds signaled the...more
Firefighters battle a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Flying embers cross over the hill sides from a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Local residents leave as firefighters battle a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Flying embers cross over the hill sides from a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Drivers pass by heavy flames on the north bound I-5 freeway from a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
A bulldozer grader burns from a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Freeway traffic comes to a standstill as a wind-driven wildfire burns in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A wind-driven wildfire burns near power line tower in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Local people evacuate themselves during the wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
A wind-driven wildfire burns near power line tower in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Los Angeles County fire tender is seen during wind-driven wildfire fire in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle a wind-driven wildfire in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
A wind-driven wildfire burns along the 210 freeway in Sylmar, California, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
