Wildfires rage across Greece

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning near a house as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. A state of emergency has been declared in central Evia as more than 227 firemen, supported by six helicopters and six other aircraft, battle the blaze. Croatia and Italy were expected to send help after an appeal for airborne firefighting equipment from Greek authorities. The four villages on the island were being evacuated protectively, a fire brigade official said. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

