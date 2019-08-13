Wildfires rage across Greece
Flames rise next to a house as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 13, 2019. A wildfire fanned by strong winds razed tracts of pine forest on the Greek island of Evia leading to villages being...more
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning near a house as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. A state of emergency has been declared in central Evia as more than 227 firemen, supported by six...more
A firefighter adjusts his mask as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. The blaze on Evia, Greece's second-largest island, generated thick smoke that reached the capital, Athens, some 70 miles away to the...more
A man reacts to smoke as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Wildfires raged in at least four other regions, and the fire brigade said it had been called to put out 182 fires in the last three days....more
A man kitesurfs near the shores of the city of Chalkida as smoke rises from a wildfire burning on the island of Evia, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Psachna, on the island of Evia, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter helps a local as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
Flames rise next to a firefighting vehicle as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
Locals react as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
A firefighter stands next to a vehicle as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
Flames rise behind a farm as a wildfire burns near the village of Psachna, on the island of Evia, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
Flames rise behind a farm as a wildfire burns near the village of Psachna, on the island of Evia, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
The Acropolis hill with the Parthenon temple is covered with smoke from a wildfire burning the Island of Evia, in Athens, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter arranges a hose outside a burned down house during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter pours water through a hose inside a burned house during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, Greece, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Smoke rises inside a burned house during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter pours water through a hose as during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter walks at the yard of a burned house during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Next Slideshows
Corn dogs and cattle at the Iowa State Fair
Cattle, corn dogs and beauty queens abound at the Iowa State Fair, a key stop for rival Democratic presidential contenders in the nominating contest.
Thousands defy crackdown in Moscow's biggest protest for years
Tens of thousands of Russians staged what a monitoring group called the country's biggest political protest for eight years, defying a crackdown to demand free...
MORE IN PICTURES
Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong airport
Police and protesters clashed at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday evening after flights were disrupted for a second day and the political crisis in the former British colony deepened.
Corn dogs and cattle at the Iowa State Fair
Cattle, corn dogs and beauty queens abound at the Iowa State Fair, a key stop for rival Democratic presidential contenders in the nominating contest.
Haiti's Diner En Blanc
Diners dress all in white during a Diner En Blanc event in Cap Haitien, Haiti.
Thousands defy crackdown in Moscow's biggest protest for years
Tens of thousands of Russians staged what a monitoring group called the country's biggest political protest for eight years, defying a crackdown to demand free elections to Moscow's city legislature.
Celebrating Eid al-Adha
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.
Monsoon rains flood parts of India
Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands from their homes.
Medic shot in eye during Hong Kong protests
A young female medic was hospitalized after being hit in the right eye with a pellet round during demonstrations in Tsim Sha Tsui.