Pictures | Tue Aug 13, 2019 | 2:40pm EDT

Wildfires rage across Greece

Flames rise next to a house as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 13, 2019. A wildfire fanned by strong winds razed tracts of pine forest on the Greek island of Evia leading to villages being evacuated and to an appeal from the authorities for assistance from its European partners. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire burning near a house as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. A state of emergency has been declared in central Evia as more than 227 firemen, supported by six helicopters and six other aircraft, battle the blaze. Croatia and Italy were expected to send help after an appeal for airborne firefighting equipment from Greek authorities. The four villages on the island were being evacuated protectively, a fire brigade official said. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A firefighter adjusts his mask as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. The blaze on Evia, Greece's second-largest island, generated thick smoke that reached the capital, Athens, some 70 miles away to the west. By some accounts, the wall of flames was 6.8 miles long, fanned by strong, interchanging winds. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A man reacts to smoke as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Wildfires raged in at least four other regions, and the fire brigade said it had been called to put out 182 fires in the last three days. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A man kitesurfs near the shores of the city of Chalkida as smoke rises from a wildfire burning on the island of Evia, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Psachna, on the island of Evia, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A firefighter helps a local as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Flames rise next to a firefighting vehicle as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Locals react as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A firefighter stands next to a vehicle as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Flames rise behind a farm as a wildfire burns near the village of Psachna, on the island of Evia, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, August 13. Michalis Karagiannis/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Flames rise behind a farm as a wildfire burns near the village of Psachna, on the island of Evia, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
The Acropolis hill with the Parthenon temple is covered with smoke from a wildfire burning the Island of Evia, in Athens, August 13. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2019
A firefighter arranges a hose outside a burned down house during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A firefighter pours water through a hose inside a burned house during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, Greece, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
Smoke rises inside a burned house during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A firefighter pours water through a hose as during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
A firefighter walks at the yard of a burned house during a wildfire on Mount Hymettus, near Athens, August 12. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2019
