Wildfires rage across Greece
Burning cars are seen during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man tries to extinguish the blaze on tree trunk during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire continues to rage at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighters work near burnt cars as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A dead animal lies on the floor following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A dead animal lies on the ground following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A man uses a fire extinguisher in an attempt to help fight a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A statue of goddess Athena is seen as wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A burnt house and a car are seen following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Burnt trees are seen following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighting airplanes fly as a wildfire continues to rage in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A burnt house is seen following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man walks inside a burnt house following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A burnt house is seen following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
People try to extinguish a burning house during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter reacts as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A car is seen burnt during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire close to beehives at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A burning house is seen during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
People try to extinguish a burning house during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter holds a hose as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A volunteer firefighter holds a hose during a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Smoke rises from a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A general view of a burnt house as a wildfire continues near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A volunteer firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A general view of a burnt house as a wildfire continues near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter is silhouetted as he tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A general view of a burnt car as a wildfire continues near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter extinguishes a burning tree trunk as a wildfire continues near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Flames rise next to firefighting vehicles as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter stands on a vehicle as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter holds a hose as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A tree trunk burns following a wildfire near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
