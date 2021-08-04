Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Aug 4, 2021 | 8:28am EDT

Wildfires rage across Greece

Burning cars are seen during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Burning cars are seen during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Burning cars are seen during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man tries to extinguish the blaze on tree trunk during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man tries to extinguish the blaze on tree trunk during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A man tries to extinguish the blaze on tree trunk during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire continues to rage at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire continues to rage at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire continues to rage at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighters work near burnt cars as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Firefighters work near burnt cars as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Firefighters work near burnt cars as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A dead animal lies on the floor following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A dead animal lies on the floor following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A dead animal lies on the floor following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A dead animal lies on the ground following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A dead animal lies on the ground following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A dead animal lies on the ground following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A man uses a fire extinguisher in an attempt to help fight a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A man uses a fire extinguisher in an attempt to help fight a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A man uses a fire extinguisher in an attempt to help fight a wildfire in Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A statue of goddess Athena is seen as wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A statue of goddess Athena is seen as wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A statue of goddess Athena is seen as wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A burnt house and a car are seen following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A burnt house and a car are seen following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A burnt house and a car are seen following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Burnt trees are seen following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Burnt trees are seen following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Burnt trees are seen following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Firefighting airplanes fly as a wildfire continues to rage in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Firefighting airplanes fly as a wildfire continues to rage in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Firefighting airplanes fly as a wildfire continues to rage in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A burnt house is seen following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A burnt house is seen following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A burnt house is seen following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A man walks inside a burnt house following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man walks inside a burnt house following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A man walks inside a burnt house following a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A burnt house is seen following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A burnt house is seen following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Wednesday, August 04, 2021
A burnt house is seen following a wildfire in Varympompi suburb, north of Athens, Greece, August 4. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
People try to extinguish a burning house during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

People try to extinguish a burning house during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
People try to extinguish a burning house during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter reacts as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A firefighter reacts as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A firefighter reacts as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A car is seen burnt during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A car is seen burnt during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A car is seen burnt during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire close to beehives at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire close to beehives at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire close to beehives at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A burning house is seen during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A burning house is seen during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A burning house is seen during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
People try to extinguish a burning house during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

People try to extinguish a burning house during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
People try to extinguish a burning house during a wildfire at Nea Kifisia suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter holds a hose as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighter holds a hose as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A firefighter holds a hose as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A volunteer firefighter holds a hose during a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A volunteer firefighter holds a hose during a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A volunteer firefighter holds a hose during a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Smoke rises from a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Smoke rises from a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Smoke rises from a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A general view of a burnt house as a wildfire continues near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A general view of a burnt house as a wildfire continues near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A general view of a burnt house as a wildfire continues near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Volunteer firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A volunteer firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A volunteer firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
A volunteer firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A general view of a burnt house as a wildfire continues near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A general view of a burnt house as a wildfire continues near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A general view of a burnt house as a wildfire continues near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter is silhouetted as he tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighter is silhouetted as he tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A firefighter is silhouetted as he tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A general view of a burnt car as a wildfire continues near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A general view of a burnt car as a wildfire continues near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A general view of a burnt car as a wildfire continues near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter extinguishes a burning tree trunk as a wildfire continues near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighter extinguishes a burning tree trunk as a wildfire continues near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A firefighter extinguishes a burning tree trunk as a wildfire continues near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Flames rise next to firefighting vehicles as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Flames rise next to firefighting vehicles as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Flames rise next to firefighting vehicles as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter stands on a vehicle as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighter stands on a vehicle as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A firefighter stands on a vehicle as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A firefighter holds a hose as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighter holds a hose as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
A firefighter holds a hose as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A tree trunk burns following a wildfire near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A tree trunk burns following a wildfire near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
A tree trunk burns following a wildfire near the village of Labiri, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Flames rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Ziria, near Patras, Greece, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
