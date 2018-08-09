Wildfires rage across Portugal
Firefighters help to put out a forest fire in the village of Monchique, Portugal August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A man walks on the road as the fire approaches Pedreira, near Silves, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
View of a burned forest next to the village of Monchique, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
People help the firefighters in Enxerim, Silves, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
View of a fire in Pedreira, near Silves, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A women pours water on her terrain while an officer tries to evacuate her, as the fire approaches Pinheiro e Garrado, near Silves, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A burned house is seen after a forest fire next to the village of Monchique, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People help the firefighters in Enxerim, Silves, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A fire truck is seen in Pedreira, near Silves, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A firefighter films a plane as it drops water on a fire next to the village of Monchique, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A burned car is seen next to Casa Velha village, near Monchique, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Firefighters help to put out a forest fire next to the village of Monchique, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen near small village of Monchique, August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
People fill their buckets with water to help put out a fire in Pedreira, near Silves, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Anselmo Papendorf takes out burned things from inside the house where he was on vacations, in Casa Velha village, near Monchique, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Firefighters help to put out a forest fire next to the village of Monchique, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Anselmo Papendorf takes out burned things from inside the house where he was on vacations, in Casa Velha village, near Monchique, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A firefighter helps to put out a fire in Pinheiro e Garrado, near Silves, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A police officer talks with locals as the fire approaches Pinheiro e Garrado, near Silves, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A plane drops water on a fire next to the village of Monchique, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
A helicopter drops water on a fire near small village of Monchique, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
General view of a shelter for those who left their homes during the fires in Monchique and Silves, in Portimao, August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
