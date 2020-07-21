Wildfires rage across Siberia
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia. Julia...more
An aerial view shows a forest affected by a wildfire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Members of Russian Emergencies Ministry spray water while extinguishing a forest fire in Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region, Russia, July 20, 2020. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
A specialist sprays water while extinguishing a forest fire in the region of Yakutia, Russia, in this still image taken from undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 17, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
A view shows a wildfire in a forest in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
A specialist extinguishes a forest fire in the region of Yakutia, Russia, in this still image taken from undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 17, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
A member of The Aerial Forest Protection Service helps to put out a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 10, 2020. The Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via...more
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
Members of The Aerial Forest Protection Service help to put out a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 10, 2020. The Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via...more
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
