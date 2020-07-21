Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 20, 2020 | 9:21pm EDT

Wildfires rage across Siberia

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia. Julia...more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Sweltering heat and dry weather have helped wildfires spread across Siberia and into the boreal forest and tundra that blanket northern Russia. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 19
An aerial view shows a forest affected by a wildfire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a forest affected by a wildfire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest affected by a wildfire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 19
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 19
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 19
Members of Russian Emergencies Ministry spray water while extinguishing a forest fire in Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region, Russia, July 20, 2020. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Members of Russian Emergencies Ministry spray water while extinguishing a forest fire in Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region, Russia, July 20, 2020. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Members of Russian Emergencies Ministry spray water while extinguishing a forest fire in Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region, Russia, July 20, 2020. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 19
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 19
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 19
A specialist sprays water while extinguishing a forest fire in the region of Yakutia, Russia, in this still image taken from undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 17, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

A specialist sprays water while extinguishing a forest fire in the region of Yakutia, Russia, in this still image taken from undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 17, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
A specialist sprays water while extinguishing a forest fire in the region of Yakutia, Russia, in this still image taken from undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 17, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 19
A view shows a wildfire in a forest in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

A view shows a wildfire in a forest in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A view shows a wildfire in a forest in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 19
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 19
A specialist extinguishes a forest fire in the region of Yakutia, Russia, in this still image taken from undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 17, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

A specialist extinguishes a forest fire in the region of Yakutia, Russia, in this still image taken from undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 17, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2020
A specialist extinguishes a forest fire in the region of Yakutia, Russia, in this still image taken from undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 17, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 19
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 19
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 19
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 19
A member of The Aerial Forest Protection Service helps to put out a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 10, 2020. The Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

A member of The Aerial Forest Protection Service helps to put out a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 10, 2020. The Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via...more

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
A member of The Aerial Forest Protection Service helps to put out a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 10, 2020. The Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 19
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 19
Members of The Aerial Forest Protection Service help to put out a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 10, 2020. The Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

Members of The Aerial Forest Protection Service help to put out a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 10, 2020. The Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via...more

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
Members of The Aerial Forest Protection Service help to put out a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, in this still image taken from an undated handout video obtained by Reuters July 10, 2020. The Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 19
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko/Greenpeace/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 19
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
An aerial view shows smoke rising from a forest fire burning in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 16, 2020. Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under...

Next Slideshows

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world

Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against...

7:46pm EDT
Coronavirus surges across America

Coronavirus surges across America

California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as the illness kills 140,000 people and infects some...

7:31pm EDT
John Lewis: 1940 - 2020

John Lewis: 1940 - 2020

John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has died at the age of 80.

7:27pm EDT
Robert E. Lee statue transformed into canvas for Black Lives Matter projections

Robert E. Lee statue transformed into canvas for Black Lives Matter projections

Artist Dustin Klein has been projecting images onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia amid ongoing protests against racial...

2:30pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Life in the age of coronavirus

Life in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny around the world

Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Coronavirus surges across America

Coronavirus surges across America

California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have emerged as the new U.S. epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic, as the illness kills 140,000 people and infects some 3.8 million nationwide.

John Lewis: 1940 - 2020

John Lewis: 1940 - 2020

John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives, has died at the age of 80.

Robert E. Lee statue transformed into canvas for Black Lives Matter projections

Robert E. Lee statue transformed into canvas for Black Lives Matter projections

Artist Dustin Klein has been projecting images onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia amid ongoing protests against racial inequality.

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally

Kanye West holds first presidential campaign rally

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign in Charleston, South Carolina, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion and pornography, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Celebrating Pride worldwide in a pandemic

Celebrating Pride worldwide in a pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to scale down celebrations for Pride, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community and a renewed call for equal rights.

Clashes at pro-police rally in Denver

Clashes at pro-police rally in Denver

Counter protesters clash with law enforcement supporters at a pro-police rally in Denver.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast