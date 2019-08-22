Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 22, 2019 | 11:15am EDT

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 17, 2019. Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, with 72,843 fires detected so far by Brazil's space research centre INPE, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 17, 2019. Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, with 72,843 fires detected so far by Brazil's...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 17, 2019. Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, with 72,843 fires detected so far by Brazil's space research centre INPE, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 18
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. Images show the northernmost state of Roraima covered in dark smoke. Amazonas declared an emergency in the south of the state and in its capital Manaus on Aug. 9. Acre, on the border with Peru. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. Images show the northernmost state of Roraima covered in dark smoke. Amazonas declared an emergency in the south of the state...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. Images show the northernmost state of Roraima covered in dark smoke. Amazonas declared an emergency in the south of the state and in its capital Manaus on Aug. 9. Acre, on the border with Peru. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 18
A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. Wildfires have increased in Mato Grosso and Para, two states where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Wildfires are common in the dry season, but are also deliberately set by farmers illegally deforesting land for cattle ranching. The unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. Wildfires have increased in Mato Grosso and Para, two states where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. Wildfires have increased in Mato Grosso and Para, two states where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed into the Amazon basin and spurred deforestation. Wildfires are common in the dry season, but are also deliberately set by farmers illegally deforesting land for cattle ranching. The unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 18
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 14. Global outrage has torn through social media, with #PrayforAmazonas the world's top trending topic on Twitter August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 14. Global outrage has torn through social media, with #PrayforAmazonas the world's top trending topic on Twitter August 21, 2019....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 14. Global outrage has torn through social media, with #PrayforAmazonas the world's top trending topic on Twitter August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 18
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
5 / 18
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 18
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 18
An tract of Amazon jungle burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An tract of Amazon jungle burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
An tract of Amazon jungle burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
8 / 18
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
9 / 18
A charred trunk is seen on a tract of Amazon jungle that was recently burned by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A charred trunk is seen on a tract of Amazon jungle that was recently burned by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, August 20, 2019
A charred trunk is seen on a tract of Amazon jungle that was recently burned by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
10 / 18
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
11 / 18
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 18
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, August 21, 2019
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
13 / 18
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
14 / 18
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
15 / 18
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
16 / 18
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
17 / 18
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 22, 2019
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Postcards from Greenland

Postcards from Greenland

Next Slideshows

Postcards from Greenland

Postcards from Greenland

President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister...

7:50am EDT
Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

7:15am EDT
Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks

Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks

Thousands of Hong Kong residents held a sometimes scrappy anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that...

Aug 21 2019
Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Eleven weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese...

Aug 21 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Postcards from Greenland

Postcards from Greenland

President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the idea "absurd."

Cuba's retro rides

Cuba's retro rides

The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.

Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks

Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks

Thousands of Hong Kong residents held a sometimes scrappy anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.

Hong Kong in turmoil

Hong Kong in turmoil

Eleven weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that has enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails for the United Nations summit in New York, crossing the Atlantic on board a racing yacht fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines that produce electricity on board, with the aim of making the journey zero-carbon.

Inside Gamescom

Inside Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.

'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches

Protesters in Hong Kong wear eye patches in solidarity with a young woman who was shot in the right eye with a pellet round in a violent police crackdown.

When animals interrupt sports

When animals interrupt sports

Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.

Migrants disembark Open Arms rescue ship

Migrants disembark Open Arms rescue ship

Nearly one hundred migrants who had been stranded on the Open Arms rescue ship off the coast of Lampedusa disembarked on the Italian island on Tuesday night.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast