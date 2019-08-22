Wildfires rage across the Amazon
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 17, 2019. Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, with 72,843 fires detected so far by Brazil's...more
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. Images show the northernmost state of Roraima covered in dark smoke. Amazonas declared an emergency in the south of the state...more
A man works in a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. Wildfires have increased in Mato Grosso and Para, two states where Brazil's agricultural frontier has pushed...more
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 14. Global outrage has torn through social media, with #PrayforAmazonas the world's top trending topic on Twitter August 21, 2019....more
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An tract of Amazon jungle burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Humaita, Amazonas State, Brazil, Brazil August 14. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A charred trunk is seen on a tract of Amazon jungle that was recently burned by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil August 20. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tract of Amazon jungle burns as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Novo Airao, Amazonas state, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Postcards from Greenland
President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister...
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks
Thousands of Hong Kong residents held a sometimes scrappy anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that...
Hong Kong in turmoil
Eleven weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese...
MORE IN PICTURES
Postcards from Greenland
President Trump's proposal for the United States to buy Greenland from Denmark has met with surprise and a sharp rebuff from Copenhagen, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calling the idea "absurd."
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Hong Kongers protest at site of suspected triad attacks
Thousands of Hong Kong residents held a sometimes scrappy anti-government protest at a suburban subway station that was attacked by a mob last month, angry that nobody has yet been prosecuted for the violence.
Hong Kong in turmoil
Eleven weeks of confrontations between police and protesters have plunged Hong Kong into turmoil, and presented the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. Demonstrators say they are fighting the erosion of the "one country, two systems" arrangement that has enshrined some autonomy for Hong Kong since China took it back from Britain in 1997.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails for the United Nations summit in New York, crossing the Atlantic on board a racing yacht fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines that produce electricity on board, with the aim of making the journey zero-carbon.
Inside Gamescom
Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.
'Eye for an eye': Hong Kongers protest with patches
Protesters in Hong Kong wear eye patches in solidarity with a young woman who was shot in the right eye with a pellet round in a violent police crackdown.
When animals interrupt sports
Animals running or flying into sporting arenas right in the middle of play.
Migrants disembark Open Arms rescue ship
Nearly one hundred migrants who had been stranded on the Open Arms rescue ship off the coast of Lampedusa disembarked on the Italian island on Tuesday night.