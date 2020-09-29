Wildfires rage in California's wine country
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vineyard is left burned in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean look towards embers from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A deputy with the Napa County Sheriff?s Office Animal Services Unit carries an injured cat near a property destroyed by the Glass Incident Fire in the Deer Park neighborhood in St. Helena, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam ...more
A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The remains of a vehicle and home are seen in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A scarecrow rests on a wooden chair in front of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Glass Fire burns along a hillside in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A statue of the Virgin Mary stands at the entrance of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean watch the Glass Fire burn in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department sprays water into a burning home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Cindi Frediani ties yellow tape on a post, to let officials know they have been told to leave, as smoke from fire is seen coming over the hillside across the valley, in Calistoga, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Firefighters with the San Bruno Fire Department extinguish hot spots inside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter stands alongside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A fountain is seen amid the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An injured rooster is seen along State Route 12 during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A melted basketball hoop us seen through a destroy home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Los Guilicos Village, a temporary homeless shelter, is seen through melted fence slats during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of a burnt residence in the Skyhawk neighbourhood after the Shady Fire advanced into the community in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flames are seen on a hill above a vineyard on Crystal Springs Road during the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A general view of the remains of the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A chimney and fireplace are seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A bathtub is seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighter Chris Morisoli (R) helps a resident at he walks down a slope during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A home decoration damaged by the Glass Fire is seen in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Osvaldo Ramirez looks at his destroyed vehicle during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A worker drags a hose to put out hot spots at the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Cal Fire firefighter works to construct a line during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Alberto Mendoza, a cellarmaster at Rombauer Vineyards, waters a tree near a property during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A resident runs to retrieve his belongs while evacuating from the Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
