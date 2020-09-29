Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 29, 2020 | 7:55am EDT

Wildfires rage in California's wine country

The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
1 / 51
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
2 / 51
A vineyard is left burned in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A vineyard is left burned in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A vineyard is left burned in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
3 / 51
Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean look towards embers from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean look towards embers from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean look towards embers from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 51
A deputy with the Napa County Sheriff?s Office Animal Services Unit carries an injured cat near a property destroyed by the Glass Incident Fire in the Deer Park neighborhood in St. Helena, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp; &nbsp;

A deputy with the Napa County Sheriff?s Office Animal Services Unit carries an injured cat near a property destroyed by the Glass Incident Fire in the Deer Park neighborhood in St. Helena, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam  ...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A deputy with the Napa County Sheriff?s Office Animal Services Unit carries an injured cat near a property destroyed by the Glass Incident Fire in the Deer Park neighborhood in St. Helena, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam    
Close
5 / 51
A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp;

A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam  
Close
6 / 51
The remains of a vehicle and home are seen in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The remains of a vehicle and home are seen in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The remains of a vehicle and home are seen in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 51
A scarecrow rests on a wooden chair in front of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A scarecrow rests on a wooden chair in front of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A scarecrow rests on a wooden chair in front of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 51
The Glass Fire burns along a hillside in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Glass Fire burns along a hillside in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The Glass Fire burns along a hillside in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 51
A statue of the Virgin Mary stands at the entrance of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A statue of the Virgin Mary stands at the entrance of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A statue of the Virgin Mary stands at the entrance of a residence in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 51
Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean watch the Glass Fire burn in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean watch the Glass Fire burn in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean watch the Glass Fire burn in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 51
A firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department sprays water into a burning home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department sprays water into a burning home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department sprays water into a burning home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 51
Cindi Frediani ties yellow tape on a post, to let officials know they have been told to leave, as smoke from fire is seen coming over the hillside across the valley, in Calistoga, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Cindi Frediani ties yellow tape on a post, to let officials know they have been told to leave, as smoke from fire is seen coming over the hillside across the valley, in Calistoga, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Cindi Frediani ties yellow tape on a post, to let officials know they have been told to leave, as smoke from fire is seen coming over the hillside across the valley, in Calistoga, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
13 / 51
Firefighters with the San Bruno Fire Department extinguish hot spots inside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters with the San Bruno Fire Department extinguish hot spots inside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters with the San Bruno Fire Department extinguish hot spots inside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 51
A firefighter stands alongside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter stands alongside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter stands alongside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 51
A fountain is seen amid the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A fountain is seen amid the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A fountain is seen amid the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
16 / 51
An injured rooster is seen along State Route 12 during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An injured rooster is seen along State Route 12 during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
An injured rooster is seen along State Route 12 during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
17 / 51
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
18 / 51
A melted basketball hoop us seen through a destroy home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A melted basketball hoop us seen through a destroy home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A melted basketball hoop us seen through a destroy home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
19 / 51
Los Guilicos Village, a temporary homeless shelter, is seen through melted fence slats during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Los Guilicos Village, a temporary homeless shelter, is seen through melted fence slats during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Los Guilicos Village, a temporary homeless shelter, is seen through melted fence slats during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
20 / 51
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 51
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
22 / 51
A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
23 / 51
A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of a burnt residence in the Skyhawk neighbourhood after the Shady Fire advanced into the community in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of a burnt residence in the Skyhawk neighbourhood after the Shady Fire advanced into the community in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of a burnt residence in the Skyhawk neighbourhood after the Shady Fire advanced into the community in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
24 / 51
Flames are seen on a hill above a vineyard on Crystal Springs Road during the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Flames are seen on a hill above a vineyard on Crystal Springs Road during the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Flames are seen on a hill above a vineyard on Crystal Springs Road during the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
25 / 51
A general view of the remains of the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A general view of the remains of the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A general view of the remains of the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
26 / 51
Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
27 / 51
A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
28 / 51
A chimney and fireplace are seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A chimney and fireplace are seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A chimney and fireplace are seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
29 / 51
A bathtub is seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A bathtub is seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A bathtub is seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
30 / 51
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
31 / 51
Firefighter Chris Morisoli (R) helps a resident at he walks down a slope during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighter Chris Morisoli (R) helps a resident at he walks down a slope during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Firefighter Chris Morisoli (R) helps a resident at he walks down a slope during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
32 / 51
Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
33 / 51
Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
34 / 51
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
35 / 51
A home decoration damaged by the Glass Fire is seen in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A home decoration damaged by the Glass Fire is seen in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A home decoration damaged by the Glass Fire is seen in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
36 / 51
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
37 / 51
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
38 / 51
A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
39 / 51
A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
40 / 51
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
41 / 51
A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
42 / 51
Osvaldo Ramirez looks at his destroyed vehicle during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Osvaldo Ramirez looks at his destroyed vehicle during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Osvaldo Ramirez looks at his destroyed vehicle during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
43 / 51
Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
44 / 51
A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
45 / 51
A worker drags a hose to put out hot spots at the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A worker drags a hose to put out hot spots at the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A worker drags a hose to put out hot spots at the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
46 / 51
A Cal Fire firefighter works to construct a line during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Cal Fire firefighter works to construct a line during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A Cal Fire firefighter works to construct a line during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
47 / 51
Alberto Mendoza, a cellarmaster at Rombauer Vineyards, waters a tree near a property during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Alberto Mendoza, a cellarmaster at Rombauer Vineyards, waters a tree near a property during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Alberto Mendoza, a cellarmaster at Rombauer Vineyards, waters a tree near a property during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
48 / 51
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
49 / 51
A resident runs to retrieve his belongs while evacuating from the Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A resident runs to retrieve his belongs while evacuating from the Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A resident runs to retrieve his belongs while evacuating from the Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
50 / 51
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
51 / 51
View Again
View Next
Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Next Slideshows

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail amid the pandemic.

Sep 28 2020
Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Members of a feminist collective clash with police during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.

Sep 28 2020
Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Sep 28 2020
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sep 28 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Fierce clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Fierce clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of firing into each other s territory, far from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, as the worst spate of fighting since the 1990s rages.

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

The global death toll from COVID-19 has reached a staggering one million fatalities.

How COVID is changing the way we work

How COVID is changing the way we work

The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail amid the pandemic.

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Members of a feminist collective clash with police during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast