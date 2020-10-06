Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 6, 2020 | 8:24am EDT

Wildfires rampage through California wine country

A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 3. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 3. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 3. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
1 / 45
A group of inmate firefighters traverse a slope during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of inmate firefighters traverse a slope during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A group of inmate firefighters traverse a slope during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 45
A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a firing operation while battling the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a firing operation while battling the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a firing operation while battling the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
3 / 45
Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department monitor the Glass Fire as it backs down a hill along State Route 128 in St. Helena, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department monitor the Glass Fire as it backs down a hill along State Route 128 in St. Helena, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department monitor the Glass Fire as it backs down a hill along State Route 128 in St. Helena, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 45
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches towards a residence in Calistoga, California, October 1. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches towards a residence in Calistoga, California, October 1. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches towards a residence in Calistoga, California, October 1. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 45
A helicopter drops water on the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 1. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp; &nbsp;

A helicopter drops water on the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 1. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A helicopter drops water on the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 1. REUTERS/Adrees Latif    
Close
6 / 45
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
7 / 45
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 45
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 45
A vineyard is left burned in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A vineyard is left burned in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A vineyard is left burned in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 45
The entrance of the Chateau Boswell winery is seen cordoned with yellow tape after it was destroyed by the Glass Fire in St Helena, California, September 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The entrance of the Chateau Boswell winery is seen cordoned with yellow tape after it was destroyed by the Glass Fire in St Helena, California, September 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
The entrance of the Chateau Boswell winery is seen cordoned with yellow tape after it was destroyed by the Glass Fire in St Helena, California, September 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
11 / 45
Grapes are seen destroyed on a vineyard in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in St Helena, California, September 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Grapes are seen destroyed on a vineyard in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in St Helena, California, September 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Grapes are seen destroyed on a vineyard in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in St Helena, California, September 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
12 / 45
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
13 / 45
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
14 / 45
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
15 / 45
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif  
Close
16 / 45
Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean look towards embers from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean look towards embers from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean look towards embers from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
17 / 45
A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam &nbsp;

A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam  
Close
18 / 45
The remains of a vehicle and home are seen in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The remains of a vehicle and home are seen in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The remains of a vehicle and home are seen in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
19 / 45
The Glass Fire burns along a hillside in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The Glass Fire burns along a hillside in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
The Glass Fire burns along a hillside in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 45
A firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department sprays water into a burning home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department sprays water into a burning home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department sprays water into a burning home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
21 / 45
A firefighter stands alongside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter stands alongside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter stands alongside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
22 / 45
Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
23 / 45
A fountain is seen amid the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A fountain is seen amid the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A fountain is seen amid the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
24 / 45
An injured rooster is seen along State Route 12 during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An injured rooster is seen along State Route 12 during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
An injured rooster is seen along State Route 12 during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
25 / 45
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
26 / 45
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
27 / 45
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
28 / 45
A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of a burnt residence in the Skyhawk neighbourhood after the Shady Fire advanced into the community in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of a burnt residence in the Skyhawk neighbourhood after the Shady Fire advanced into the community in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of a burnt residence in the Skyhawk neighbourhood after the Shady Fire advanced into the community in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
29 / 45
Flames are seen on a hill above a vineyard on Crystal Springs Road during the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Flames are seen on a hill above a vineyard on Crystal Springs Road during the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Flames are seen on a hill above a vineyard on Crystal Springs Road during the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
30 / 45
A general view of the remains of the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A general view of the remains of the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A general view of the remains of the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
31 / 45
A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
32 / 45
A bathtub is seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

A bathtub is seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A bathtub is seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Close
33 / 45
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
34 / 45
Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
35 / 45
Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
36 / 45
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
37 / 45
A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
38 / 45
A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
39 / 45
A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
40 / 45
Osvaldo Ramirez looks at his destroyed vehicle during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Osvaldo Ramirez looks at his destroyed vehicle during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Osvaldo Ramirez looks at his destroyed vehicle during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
41 / 45
Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
42 / 45
A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
43 / 45
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
44 / 45
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

Next Slideshows

Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

President Trump was treated for coronavirus at a military hospital before returning to the White House, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four...

8:00am EDT
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Oct 05 2020
How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Oct 05 2020
Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

The Brazilian military provided medical care to the coronavirus-hit Guajajara tribe, Amazon's 'guardians of the forest', amid criticism that Brazil was not...

Oct 05 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Torrential rains lash southern France

Torrential rains lash southern France

Southern France is battered by heavy rain and swollen rivers that have swept away houses, bridges and parts of roads.

Animals blessed by priest in drive-thru ceremony

Animals blessed by priest in drive-thru ceremony

A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on animals at a drive-thru pet blessing in the Philippines.

Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzstan election

Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzstan election

Protests break out in the capital Bishkek after Sunday's disputed parliamentary election, which Western observers said had been marred by vote buying.

Trump returns to White House

Trump returns to White House

President Trump was treated for coronavirus at a military hospital before returning to the White House, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four weeks before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to reelect him.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament at Roland Garros.

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

Amazon's 'guardians of the forest' fight COVID-19

The Brazilian military provided medical care to the coronavirus-hit Guajajara tribe, Amazon's 'guardians of the forest', amid criticism that Brazil was not protecting vulnerable indigenous people from the pandemic.

Tens of thousands march in Minsk

Tens of thousands march in Minsk

Tens of thousands of people marched through the center of the Belarusian capital to demand that authorities free political prisoners, prompting police to turn water cannon on them.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast