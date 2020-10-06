Wildfires rampage through California wine country
A helicopter is backlit by the sun setting as it drops water over the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park alight from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 3. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A group of inmate firefighters traverse a slope during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a firing operation while battling the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters with the San Jose Fire Department monitor the Glass Fire as it backs down a hill along State Route 128 in St. Helena, California, October 2. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters battle the Glass Fire as it encroaches towards a residence in Calistoga, California, October 1. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A helicopter drops water on the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, October 1. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Georg Salzner, president of Castello di Amorosa winery, buries his face in his hand while speaking to Madeleine Reid, the director of hospitality, as they are framed by a warehouse containing thousands of wine bottles destroyed by the Glass Fire in...more
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vineyard is left burned in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The entrance of the Chateau Boswell winery is seen cordoned with yellow tape after it was destroyed by the Glass Fire in St Helena, California, September 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Grapes are seen destroyed on a vineyard in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in St Helena, California, September 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Some thousands of bottles of wines are seen destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery after it was damaged by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 29. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean look towards embers from the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A firefighter carries a hose during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The remains of a vehicle and home are seen in the aftermath of the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Glass Fire burns along a hillside in Calistoga, California, September 28. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A firefighter with the Santa Rosa Fire Department sprays water into a burning home during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter stands alongside a home destroyed by the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A fountain is seen amid the aftermath of the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An injured rooster is seen along State Route 12 during the Glass Incident in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Embers are seen from a burning tree during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman wearing flame-resistant clothing photographs an airplane as it drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A firefighter from Redwood City looks through the aftermath of a burnt residence in the Skyhawk neighbourhood after the Shady Fire advanced into the community in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flames are seen on a hill above a vineyard on Crystal Springs Road during the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A general view of the remains of the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through, in Saint Helena, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A firefighter stands under a cloud of red fire retardant dropped by a plane on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A bathtub is seen after the Glass Fire came through, in Deer Park, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
A home is seen fully engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Embers fly from a burning tree above a vineyard during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Local resident Megan Gonzales watches the Glass Fire from a guard rail as it burns in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Residents at the Oakmont Gardens retirement community are evacuated by bus during the fast-moving Shady Fire in Santa Rosa, California, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vine is seen silhouetted from flames during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Cal Fire firefighter works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Osvaldo Ramirez looks at his destroyed vehicle during the Glass Fire in St. Helena, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters protect a residence as the Glass Fire encroaches onto a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A vineyard burns from the encroaching Glass Fire in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A structure is seen engulfed in flames during the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters protect a residence from the encroaching Glass Fire at a vineyard in Deer Park, California, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
