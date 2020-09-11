Edition:
Fri Sep 11, 2020

Wildfires ravage Oregon

A farm leveled by the South Obenchain Fire along Butte Falls Highway in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10. Oregon has borne the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across the western United States this week. REUTERS/Adrees Latif &nbsp;

Thursday, September 10, 2020
A haze from wildfire smoke lingers over the gutted Medford Estates neighborhood in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Medford, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 11, 2020
The gutted Medford Estates neighborhood in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Medford, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 11, 2020
A melted basketball backboard is seen after wildfires destroyed a neighborhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Ashley, 3, and Ethan, 2, look at a burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighbourhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Houses and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man inspects a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Oregon State Penitentiary is seen after inmates were relocated from three Salem-area prisons while wildfires continue to move across the state of Oregon, in Salem, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 11, 2020
Burned car is seen in a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
The gutted Medford Estates neighborhood in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Medford, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friday, September 11, 2020
Cows graze amid smoke from the South Obenchain Fire in Eagle Point, Oregon, September 10. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Residences and vehicles in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire are seen in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man holds a piece of melted metal in a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Security officials survey the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which was left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Local residents look at smoke and fire over a hill during wildfires near the town of Medford, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Burned cars are seen in a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Fire is seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A stop sign is seen at a neighborhood destroyed by wildfires near Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, September 11, 2020
The skeleton of a vehicle lies between residences in the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood which were left devastated by the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Red sky and thick smoke are seen in Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A dog is tied up to a burnt car in a neighbourhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
People inspect a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Interstate 5 is seen in the background as the Bear Lakes Estates neighborhood is seen devastated in the aftermath of the Almeda fire in Phoenix, Oregon, September 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
People walk behind a burned car after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
Thick smoke is seen above Salem City, Oregon, September 8. ZAK STONE/via REUTERS

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
People walk by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Seal Rock, Oregon, September 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A woman looks at a town by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Yachats, Oregon, September 8. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, September 09, 2020
A man inspect a neighborhood after wildfires destroyed an area of Phoenix, Oregon, September 10. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, September 10, 2020
