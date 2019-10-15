Will and Kate in Pakistan

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by tuk tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan October 15, 2019, during their five-day visit to the South Asian nation. "The UK and Pakistan share unique bonds and so it will always be in our best interests for you to succeed," William said at the event, adding that 1.5 million people living in the UK had Pakistani heritage and the UK was one of Pakistan's top investors. "You can rely on us to keep playing an important role as a key partner and your friend." Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

