Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by tuk tuk as they attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad, Pakistan October 15, 2019, during their...more
At the reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan on October 15, Prince William wore a teal sherwani suit, a long dresscoat worn over trousers, while the Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress by British designer Jenny Packham in deep...more
Catherine speaks to a guest as she attends a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in Islamabad, October 15. Foreign policy experts and officials have said the trip, the first by a British royal family member in more than a...more
Prince William and Catherine attend a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, October 15. The couple met Khan, a former international cricket star who the prince played cricket with in London as a child, at his official...more
Catherine reacts as she attends a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. William's mother Princess Diana, a hugely popular figure in Pakistan, visited Pakistan several times in the 1990s and helped Khan raise money for a cancer hospital....more
Prince William and Catherine meet with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, October 15. Khan had also brought up geopolitical issues such as India's decision to revoke the autonomy of its portion of the disputed region of Kashmir in...more
Prince William and Catherine talk with local schoolchildren during a visit to the Margalla Hills in Islamabad, October 15. The Margalla Hills National Park, on the edge of Islamabad, is under threat from poaching, wildfires, invasive species and...more
Prince William and Catherine visit Margalla Hills in Islamabad, October 15. For the morning events, Kate wore a periwinkle blue silk shalwar kameez, the national outfit of Pakistan consisting of a loose tunic worn over trousers. Many on social media...more
Catherine is seen during a visit to the Margalla Hills in Islamabad, October 15. The designer, Maheen Khan, said on Twitter: "It is an honor to have been asked to create this outfit for the Duchess." Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Prince William and Catherine talk with local people during a visit to the Margalla Hills in Islamabad, October 15. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Prince William and Catherine visit a school classroom in Islamabad, October 15. The royals met students at an Islamabad Model College for Girls, discussing education with a group of older students and visiting the classrooms of younger students,...more
Catherine interacts with a student at a school on a visit in Islamabad, October 15. As they left, a group of girls sang one of Pakistan's national songs and the couple greeted kindergartners who had lined up to chant "bye bye." REUTERS/Ian Vogler
Prince William and Catherine pose for a group photo with staff and students at a school in Islamabad, October 15. While visiting the school a 14-year-old student told William she and other students were "big fans" of Princess Diana, who died in a car...more
Prince William and Catherine are welcomed as they arrive in Islamabad, October 14. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
