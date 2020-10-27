Wind-driven Southern California wildfires prompt mass evacuations
Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Smoke rises from the Silverado Fire near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residents watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A fire truck is seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Blue Ridge Fire burns in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Firefighters watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A firefighter works on the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A firefighter watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A firefighter battles the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A man is silhouetted as he watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
An emergency vehicle drives past the Silverado Fire, a wind driven wildfire near Lake Forest, California, October 26 REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters face strong winds as they head up a hillside to battle a wind driven wildfire near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residents watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A firefighter watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A firefighter battles the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter is silhouetted as he watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
An emergency vehicle drives past the Silverado Fire, a wind driven wildfire near Lake Forest, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter is silhouetted as he watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Residents in their backyard watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A firefighter watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Strong winds blow smoke from the Silverado Fire past palm trees near Lake Forest, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle a wind driven wildfire near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter battles the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A fire truck is seen near the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A firefighter battles the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
An air tanker drops retardant on the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A firefighter watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters check the area as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter carries a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residents take photos of the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sign is seen burning as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter carries a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Silverado Fire burns next to homes on a hillside, near Lake Forest, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residents take photos of the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Smoke rises from the Silverado Fire near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake
