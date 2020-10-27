Edition:
Wind-driven Southern California wildfires prompt mass evacuations

Residents are silhouetted as they watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Smoke rises from the Silverado Fire near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Residents watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A fire truck is seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Blue Ridge Fire burns in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Firefighters watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A firefighter works on the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A firefighter watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A firefighter battles the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A man is silhouetted as he watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

An emergency vehicle drives past the Silverado Fire, a wind driven wildfire near Lake Forest, California, October 26 REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters face strong winds as they head up a hillside to battle a wind driven wildfire near Irvine, California, October 26. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Blake &nbsp;

Residents watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A firefighter watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A firefighter battles the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Smoke rises as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter is silhouetted as he watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

An emergency vehicle drives past the Silverado Fire, a wind driven wildfire near Lake Forest, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter is silhouetted as he watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Residents in their backyard watch the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A firefighter watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Strong winds blow smoke from the &nbsp;Silverado Fire past palm trees near Lake Forest, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters battle a wind driven wildfire near Irvine, California, October 26. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter battles the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A fire truck is seen near the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A firefighter battles the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

An air tanker drops retardant on the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A firefighter watches the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters check the area as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter carries a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Residents take photos of the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

A firefighter uses a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A sign is seen burning as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter carries a hose as the Silverado Fire is approaching, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Silverado Fire burns next to homes on a hillside, near Lake Forest, California, October 26. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Blake

Firefighters are seen as the Silverado Fire approaches, near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Residents take photos of the Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda, California, October 26. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Smoke rises from the Silverado Fire near Irvine, California, October 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake

