Winds drive California's 'Bobcat' fire
Winds blows flying embers from a burning tree at the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
One of many homes destroyed Friday night from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Bobcat Fire glows through Friday night as it spreads in Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Fire helicopters makes water drops Friday night on the Bobcat Fire near Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The Bobcat Fire glows through Friday night in Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Los Angeles County firefighters patrol the front fire lines Friday night from the Bobcat Fire near Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
One of many homes destroyed Friday night from the Bobcat Fire is seen in Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An electrical pole burns as it blocks a street as the Bobcat fire spreads in Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Los Angeles County firefighters keep watch on the Bobcat Fire as it burns through the night in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
An American flag blows in the wind as the Bobcat Fire burns through Friday night in Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Los Angeles County firefighters hold back the flames to save homes Saturday morning from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Los Angeles County firefighters hold back the flames to save homes on Saturday morning from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
One of many homes destroyed Friday night from the Bobcat Fire is seen in Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Helicopter makes a water drop on the Bobcat Fire near Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Los Angeles County firefighters hold back the flames to save homes Saturday morning from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
One of many homes destroyed Friday night from the Bobcat Fire is seen in Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Los Angeles County firefighters hold back the flames to save homes Saturday morning from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Flames shoot up as high as telephones polls Saturday morning on the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
One of many homes is seen in flames from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 18. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Los Angeles County firefighter holds back the flames to save homes Saturday morning from the Bobcat Fire in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Los Angeles County firefighters keep watch on the Bobcat Fire as it burns through the night in Juniper Hills, California, September 19. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
