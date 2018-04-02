Edition:
Winnie Mandela: 1936 - 2018

Winnie Mandela raises her fist in a black power salute after announcing that a massive pop concert will be held to mark the 70th birthday of her jailed husband Nelson Mandela, in 1988. REUTERS/Wendy Schwegmann

Winnie Mandela has tears in her eyes at the commemoration of the life of Benjamin Moloise, who was hanged in 1985. REUTERS/TLADI

Senator Edward Kennedy visits Winnie Mandela in Brandfort, South Africa, in 1985. REUTERS/Greg English

Winnie Mandela sits in front of a huge graphic portrait of her jailed husband Nelson Mandela, at a news conference in Cape Town, 1988. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, walks out of the Victor Verster prison, near Cape Town, after spending 27 years in jail, February 1990. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie during their appearance before the World of Churches Ecumenical Centre in Geneva, June 1990. REUTERS/Mike Marucci

Nelson and Winnie Mandela arrive at Johannesburg Supreme Court before her trial on charges of kidnapping and assault, 1991. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie pass hundreds of thousands during a ticker tape parade in Manhattan, June 1990. REUTERS/Mark Peterson

Pope John Paul meets with Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie at the Vatican, June 1990. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie meet with U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in Washington, June 1990. Reuter/Ralph Alswang

South African ANC President-elect Nelson Mandela sits besides his estranged wife Winnie during the swearing in ceremony at Parliament, May 1994. REUTERS/File

African National Congress Womens League President Winnie Mandela greets supporters at the closing rally of the 51st National Conference of the ruling ANC, December 2002. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Nelson Mandela and his ex wife Winnie applaud during the unveiling ceremony of a statue at the Groot Drakenstein prison in Paarl near Cape Town, August 2008. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Winnie Mandela casts her vote during the South African municipal elections in Soweto, May 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Winnie Mandela holds a candle during a prayer service for the ailing Mandela at a church in Johannesburg, July 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Winnie Mandela and South African President Jacob Zuma attend Nelson Mandela's funeral ceremony in Qunu, December 2013. REUTERS/Odd Andersen/Pool

Winnie Mandela smiles during a celebratory event around the release of her book titled '491 Days' in Johannesburg, August 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Winnie Mandela gestures to supporters at the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg, December 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

