Winter in spring
An East River Ferry boat makes its way under the Brooklyn Bridge during a nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pedestrian wearing platform shoes crosses the street during a late season nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers clear a street during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A person cross-country skis on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Snow is cleared from steps leading up to the Lincoln Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People make their way along the National Mall during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A steady snow falls at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man tries to catch snowflakes on his tongue in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Delta flight monitor shows cancelled flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman stands with an umbrella during a nor'easter at the Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People build a snowman outside the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A woman walks in the snow in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Workers clean snow off a sidewalk in front of the Flatiron building in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A woman walks by a mural, during a nor'easter, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wait at a bus stop in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman and child walk along the side of the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman walks in the snow in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A person walks across the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. Secret Service dog Lappie stands watch on the plaza in front of the White House as a light snow falls in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man uses a snowblower to clear snow, during a nor'easter, near the Brooklyn Bridge Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pedestrian walks through the snow outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A pedestrian in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man is coated with snow as he walks after taking a few pictures of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People brave the snow around the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman walks with an umbrella during a nor'easter at the Brooklyn Bridge Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A snow plow removes a coating of slush on the plaza in front of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A steady snow falls at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
