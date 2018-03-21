Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 21, 2018 | 3:30pm EDT

Winter in spring

An East River Ferry boat makes its way under the Brooklyn Bridge during a nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An East River Ferry boat makes its way under the Brooklyn Bridge during a nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
An East River Ferry boat makes its way under the Brooklyn Bridge during a nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 27
A pedestrian wearing platform shoes crosses the street during a late season nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pedestrian wearing platform shoes crosses the street during a late season nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A pedestrian wearing platform shoes crosses the street during a late season nor'easter in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 27
Workers clear a street during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Workers clear a street during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Workers clear a street during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
3 / 27
A person cross-country skis on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person cross-country skis on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A person cross-country skis on the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 27
Snow is cleared from steps leading up to the Lincoln Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Snow is cleared from steps leading up to the Lincoln Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Snow is cleared from steps leading up to the Lincoln Memorial during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 27
People make their way along the National Mall during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

People make their way along the National Mall during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
People make their way along the National Mall during a snowstorm in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 27
A steady snow falls at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A steady snow falls at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A steady snow falls at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 27
A man tries to catch snowflakes on his tongue in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man tries to catch snowflakes on his tongue in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man tries to catch snowflakes on his tongue in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 27
Delta flight monitor shows cancelled flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Delta flight monitor shows cancelled flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Delta flight monitor shows cancelled flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 27
A woman stands with an umbrella during a nor'easter at the Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman stands with an umbrella during a nor'easter at the Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A woman stands with an umbrella during a nor'easter at the Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 27
People build a snowman outside the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

People build a snowman outside the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
People build a snowman outside the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
11 / 27
A woman walks in the snow in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman walks in the snow in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A woman walks in the snow in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 27
Workers clean snow off a sidewalk in front of the Flatiron building in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Workers clean snow off a sidewalk in front of the Flatiron building in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Workers clean snow off a sidewalk in front of the Flatiron building in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 27
A woman walks by a mural, during a nor'easter, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman walks by a mural, during a nor'easter, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A woman walks by a mural, during a nor'easter, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 27
People wait at a bus stop in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People wait at a bus stop in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
People wait at a bus stop in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 27
A woman and child walk along the side of the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A woman and child walk along the side of the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A woman and child walk along the side of the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
16 / 27
A woman walks in the snow in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman walks in the snow in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A woman walks in the snow in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 27
A person walks across the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A person walks across the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A person walks across the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 27
U.S. Secret Service dog Lappie stands watch on the plaza in front of the White House as a light snow falls in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Secret Service dog Lappie stands watch on the plaza in front of the White House as a light snow falls in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
U.S. Secret Service dog Lappie stands watch on the plaza in front of the White House as a light snow falls in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 27
A man uses a snowblower to clear snow, during a nor'easter, near the Brooklyn Bridge Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man uses a snowblower to clear snow, during a nor'easter, near the Brooklyn Bridge Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man uses a snowblower to clear snow, during a nor'easter, near the Brooklyn Bridge Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 27
A pedestrian walks through the snow outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A pedestrian walks through the snow outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A pedestrian walks through the snow outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
21 / 27
A pedestrian in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pedestrian in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A pedestrian in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 27
A man is coated with snow as he walks after taking a few pictures of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man is coated with snow as he walks after taking a few pictures of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A man is coated with snow as he walks after taking a few pictures of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 27
People brave the snow around the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Leah Millis

People brave the snow around the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
People brave the snow around the Washington Monument. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
24 / 27
A woman walks with an umbrella during a nor'easter at the Brooklyn Bridge Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman walks with an umbrella during a nor'easter at the Brooklyn Bridge Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A woman walks with an umbrella during a nor'easter at the Brooklyn Bridge Park. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
25 / 27
A snow plow removes a coating of slush on the plaza in front of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A snow plow removes a coating of slush on the plaza in front of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A snow plow removes a coating of slush on the plaza in front of the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 27
A steady snow falls at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A steady snow falls at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A steady snow falls at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Next Slideshows

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway...

Mar 21 2018
Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

Mar 21 2018
Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.

Mar 21 2018
The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.

Mar 21 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Blasting into space

Blasting into space

The Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft journeys to the International Space Station.

Tokyo Fashion Week

Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Boko Haram releases kidnapped schoolgirls

Islamist militants free scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, driving them back into the town where they had been captured a month ago.

Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

Screening Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

Cast members celebrate Wes Anderson's "Isle of Dogs," an animated movie about a Japanese city that deports its dogs to a garbage dump island during an outbreak of canine flu, during a screening in New York.

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

Texas bombing suspect blows self up

The 24-year-old man who terrified residents of Austin, Texas, with a three-week bombing campaign that killed two people blew himself up on the side of a highway north of the city as police closed in on him.

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Retrospective: Fifteen years in Iraq

Fifteen years have passed since the U.S.-led coalition invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein.

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

Fleeing rebel-held Douma in Syria

More than 100 civilians were killed in recent air strikes in eastern Ghouta, with most of the raids on Douma, where more than 150,000 people still live.

The ruins of Mosul

The ruins of Mosul

Iraq faces the titanic task of rebuilding its second largest city from the ruins of war.

Hunger brings death after Congo violence

Hunger brings death after Congo violence

The guns have fallen silent in the Congolese town of Mwene Ditu, but each day starving children arrive at the small hospital there battling for their lives.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast