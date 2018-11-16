Winter is coming
A woman walks her dog in a snowstorm in Manhattan, November 15. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Trees covered with hoarfrost and snow are seen on a bank of the Yenisei River as the air temperature drops to about minus 19 degrees Celsius in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, November 13. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A tiny snowman sits on a ledge in a light snow at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 15. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman walks along a boulevard amid a snow flurry in central Kiev, Ukraine, November 14. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of the Dolphin winter swimming club walk into the waters of the Yenisei River during their weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 11 degrees Celsius, in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia, November 16....more
People walk through a snowstorm in Times Square during the evening commute in New York, November 15. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pedestrian walks through early season snow fall in the Boston suburb of Medford, Massachusetts, November 15. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A worker clears snow from the steps outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, November 15. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A worker waits for visitors outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, November 15. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A motorboat travels along the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area as the air temperature drops to about minus 19 degrees Celsius in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, November 13. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
