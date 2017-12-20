Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 20, 2017 | 11:30am EST

Winter is coming

A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
1 / 23
A cyclist pushes his bicycle over the snow-covered Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A cyclist pushes his bicycle over the snow-covered Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A cyclist pushes his bicycle over the snow-covered Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 23
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 16, 2017
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 23
Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Workers remove snow during a heavy snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
4 / 23
A motorcyclist rides amid snow in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A motorcyclist rides amid snow in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 16, 2017
A motorcyclist rides amid snow in Dalian, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 23
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 23
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, December 03, 2017
A woman pushing a stroller walks in the snow in Yantai, Shandong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
7 / 23
The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
8 / 23
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Irish Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Leni plays in the snow near Warngau, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
9 / 23
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snow fall in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snow fall in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snow fall in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 23
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
11 / 23
Smart cars covered in snow after a heavy snowfall are parked in a line for sale outside an automobile dealership in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Smart cars covered in snow after a heavy snowfall are parked in a line for sale outside an automobile dealership in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
Smart cars covered in snow after a heavy snowfall are parked in a line for sale outside an automobile dealership in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 23
A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A snow covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
13 / 23
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
A tiny snowman, made of first snow, is pictured at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
14 / 23
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
15 / 23
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Sheep huddle together in the snow on the Mourne Mountains near the village of Hilltown, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 23
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A man walks on snow covered with coal dust near the Siberian town of Borodino, in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
17 / 23
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, December 03, 2017
A rose is covered with fresh snow on a cold winter day in the village of Lavacherie, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 23
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
People enjoy a walk through the first snow at the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 23
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A young child sledges in the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
20 / 23
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Empty tables are seen at a beer garden after snow fall in Schliersee, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
21 / 23
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Man shovels snow during the first lake effect snowfall of the season in the Buffalo suburb of East Aurora, New York. REUTERS/Lindsay Dedario
Close
22 / 23
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A couple take pictures in the snow next to the Angel of North near Gateshead, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Winter soldiers

Winter soldiers

Next Slideshows

Winter soldiers

Winter soldiers

South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

9:25am EST
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

8:15am EST
Billabong Pipe Masters

Billabong Pipe Masters

The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.

Dec 19 2017
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Dec 19 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Clashes continue in the West Bank between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Winter soldiers

Winter soldiers

South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Scenes from Selma

Scenes from Selma

Life in the Alabama city made famous during the Civil Rights era.

Billabong Pipe Masters

Billabong Pipe Masters

The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

California battles historic wildfire

California battles historic wildfire

The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast