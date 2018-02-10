Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
A general view of the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Erin Hamlin of U.S. carries the national flag. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A general view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Hwang Chung Gum and Won Yunjong of Korea carry the national flag. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Hockey players from the unified Korean team carry the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A perfomance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fireworks explode over the cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong at the opening ceremony. Yonhap via REUTERS
Performance during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Olympic flag is paraded during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Hockey players from the unified Korean team carrie the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of fireworks and the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Hockey players from the unified Korean team wave during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A volunteer carries the Olympic flag ahead of athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A volunteer carries the flag of the Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An artist performs during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sean M. Haffey
Pita Taufatofua of Tonga carries the national flag. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Eric Frenzel of Germany carries the national flag. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
General view of fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
General view of fireworks and the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view shows fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway carries the national flag. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Olympic flame is lit during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Team USA members gesture during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A general view shows the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Artists perform during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of performers during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Toby Melville
IOC President Thomas Bach and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in attend the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks explode over the stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Cheerleaders of North Korea await the start. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
