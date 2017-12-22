Winter solstice on Stonehenge
Revellers celebrate as the sun rises during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man touches one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druid, Arthur Pendragon, celebrates. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman and a child touch one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman touches one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman embraces one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man embraces one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A reveller celebrates the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A reveller celebrates the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A reveller celebrates the winter solstice as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A druid holds his sword as he celebrates. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman embraces one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Revellers celebrate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A reveller holds a crystal ball. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Revellers embrace as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Revellers celebrate the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A girl listens to incantations during celebrations. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Druid, Arthur Pendragon, leads incantations. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Revellers celebrate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Ukraine's winter war heats up
Fighting in eastern Ukraine has escalated to the worst level in months, say officials monitoring the conflict.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the last week.
Car hits pedestrians in Melbourne
A man with a history of mental health issues drives a car into Christmas shoppers in the Australian city, injuring 19 people.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra
The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic State, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the drought in Somalia and more.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this past year.
Catalan separatists win vote
Separatists looked set to regain power in Catalonia after voters rejected Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's attempt to defuse the independence movement, instead re-igniting the country's biggest political crisis in decades.