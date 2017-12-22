Edition:
Winter solstice on Stonehenge

Revellers celebrate as the sun rises during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man touches one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Druid, Arthur Pendragon, celebrates. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman and a child touch one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman touches one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman embraces one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man embraces one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A reveller celebrates the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A reveller celebrates the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A reveller celebrates the winter solstice as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A druid holds his sword as he celebrates. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman embraces one of the stones as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Revellers celebrate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A reveller holds a crystal ball. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Revellers embrace as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Revellers celebrate the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Druids and other worshippers celebrate the winter solstice. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A girl listens to incantations during celebrations. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Druids and other worshippers celebrate. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Druid, Arthur Pendragon, leads incantations. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Revellers celebrate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

