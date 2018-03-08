Edition:
Winter storm blows into Northeast

A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man struggles with his umbrella during a nor'easter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man struggles in the wind beneath a plastic bag as he walks during a snowstorm in upper Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People walk during a snowstorm in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A worker clears snow from a walkway in Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People walk in Times Square during a snowstorm in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Pedestrians walk through the snow during a nor'easter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Pedestrians walk through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A seagull takes shelter along the East River during a winter nor'easter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man struggles with his umbrella during a nor'easter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People walk in Times Square during a snowstorm in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A person walks in the wind during a storm past the Manhattan skyline in the Brooklyn borough of New York City,. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Workers clear snow and slush in the financial district during a winter nor'easter in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pedestrians walk through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People walk through the snow during a storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person walks their dog through the snow during a storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man dances as rain falls in Times Square in Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A woman walks during rain while the New York skyline and the One World Trade Center are seen from Exchange Place in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Saudi women learn to drive

Inside a driving school for women in Saudi Arabia, where the ban on women drivers was lifted last year.

Mar 07 2018
Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

Mar 07 2018
Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach

With her brusque style, salty language and emphasis on discipline, 92-year-old youth soccer coach Maria Angelica Ramos is helping to turn young children into...

Mar 06 2018
Iditarod race across Alaska

Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Mar 05 2018

