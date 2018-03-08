Winter storm blows into Northeast
A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man struggles with his umbrella during a nor'easter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man struggles in the wind beneath a plastic bag as he walks during a snowstorm in upper Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People walk during a snowstorm in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A worker clears snow from a walkway in Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People walk in Times Square during a snowstorm in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Pedestrians walk through the snow during a nor'easter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Pedestrians walk through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A seagull takes shelter along the East River during a winter nor'easter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man struggles with his umbrella during a nor'easter storm in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A pedestrian walks through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People walk in Times Square during a snowstorm in New York City. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A person walks in the wind during a storm past the Manhattan skyline in the Brooklyn borough of New York City,. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Workers clear snow and slush in the financial district during a winter nor'easter in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Pedestrians walk through Central Park during a snowstorm in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People walk through the snow during a storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person walks their dog through the snow during a storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man dances as rain falls in Times Square in Manhattan in New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A woman walks during rain while the New York skyline and the One World Trade Center are seen from Exchange Place in New Jersey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
