Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast
People kiss as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A person wearing a dog mask plays with snow in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Passers-by help push a stuck car in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A snowman is seen as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A worker clears snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A woman pulls her child on a sledge after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman crosses the street after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Medford, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A child plays with snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A person walks a dog after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cyclist with a GoPro camera is pictured in Times Square in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Snow falls in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A man in a Santa hat walks in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Icicles hang off Citi Bike handles in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A dog walks in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People pose for photos as snow falls in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Worker clears snow in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
A face mask is seen on the ground as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A Mickey Mouse character walks in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
People take a selfie in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk through Times Square in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman plays with snow in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A man clears snow as snow falls near Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...
MORE IN PICTURES
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.
Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war
Thousands of people are believed killed and nearly a million fled their homes during air strikes and ground battles in Tigray that exposed bitter ethnic divisions around the vast nation.
Party on pause as COVID shutters Berlin's bars
As Germany struggles to contain a second wave of the coronavirus, bartenders at Berlin's distinctive bars share their fears, hopes and anxieties during lockdown.
Hyper-realistic masks go on sale in Japan
A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger's features.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top aerial photography from 2020.
Last night before lockdown in London
Londoners enjoy a last night out as the British capital moves into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions with infection rates rising exponentially.