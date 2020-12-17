Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Dec 17, 2020 | 11:56am EST

Winter storm dumps snow on Northeast

People kiss as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People kiss as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People kiss as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
1 / 30
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
2 / 30
A person wearing a dog mask plays with snow in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A person wearing a dog mask plays with snow in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A person wearing a dog mask plays with snow in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
3 / 30
Passers-by help push a stuck car in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Passers-by help push a stuck car in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Passers-by help push a stuck car in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 30
A snowman is seen as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A snowman is seen as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A snowman is seen as snow begins to fall in Times Square during a Nor'easter in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
5 / 30
A worker clears snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A worker clears snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A worker clears snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
6 / 30
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
7 / 30
A woman pulls her child on a sledge after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman pulls her child on a sledge after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A woman pulls her child on a sledge after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 30
A woman crosses the street after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman crosses the street after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A woman crosses the street after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 30
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Medford, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Medford, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Medford, Massachusetts, December 17, 2020.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 30
A child plays with snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A child plays with snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A child plays with snow as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
11 / 30
A person walks a dog after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A person walks a dog after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A person walks a dog after snowfall during a nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 30
A cyclist with a GoPro camera is pictured in Times Square in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A cyclist with a GoPro camera is pictured in Times Square in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A cyclist with a GoPro camera is pictured in Times Square in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 30
Snow falls in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Snow falls in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Snow falls in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
14 / 30
A man in a Santa hat walks in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man in a Santa hat walks in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A man in a Santa hat walks in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 30
Icicles hang off Citi Bike handles in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Icicles hang off Citi Bike handles in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Icicles hang off Citi Bike handles in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
16 / 30
A dog walks in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A dog walks in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
A dog walks in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 30
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
18 / 30
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
19 / 30
People pose for photos as snow falls in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People pose for photos as snow falls in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People pose for photos as snow falls in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
20 / 30
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
21 / 30
Worker clears snow in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Worker clears snow in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Worker clears snow in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
22 / 30
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.  REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
23 / 30
A face mask is seen on the ground as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A face mask is seen on the ground as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A face mask is seen on the ground as snow begins to fall in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
24 / 30
A Mickey Mouse character walks in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A Mickey Mouse character walks in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A Mickey Mouse character walks in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
25 / 30
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2020
Snow falls during a Nor'easter storm in Manhattan, New York City, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Close
26 / 30
People take a selfie in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People take a selfie in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People take a selfie in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
27 / 30
People walk through Times Square in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People walk through Times Square in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
People walk through Times Square in the snow in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
28 / 30
A woman plays with snow in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A woman plays with snow in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A woman plays with snow in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
29 / 30
A man clears snow as snow falls near Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A man clears snow as snow falls near Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2020
A man clears snow as snow falls near Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York City, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Next Slideshows

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

10:36am EST
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

8:56am EST
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos in 2020.

7:46am EST
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...

Dec 16 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos in 2020.

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

Ethiopians cross into Sudan to flee war

Thousands of people are believed killed and nearly a million fled their homes during air strikes and ground battles in Tigray that exposed bitter ethnic divisions around the vast nation.

Party on pause as COVID shutters Berlin's bars

Party on pause as COVID shutters Berlin's bars

As Germany struggles to contain a second wave of the coronavirus, bartenders at Berlin's distinctive bars share their fears, hopes and anxieties during lockdown.

Hyper-realistic masks go on sale in Japan

Hyper-realistic masks go on sale in Japan

A year into the coronavirus epidemic, a Japanese retailer has come up with a new take on the theme of facial camouflage - a hyper-realistic mask that models a stranger's features.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top aerial photography from 2020.

Last night before lockdown in London

Last night before lockdown in London

Londoners enjoy a last night out as the British capital moves into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions with infection rates rising exponentially.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast