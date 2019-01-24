Winter wonderland
A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A dog enjoys playing in the snow on the Feldberg mountain near Koenigstein, outside of Frankfurt, Germany, January 22. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
People stand in front of a snow-covered forest in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, January 24. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The frost covered Wendelstein church, Germany's highest church, on the Wendelstein mountain near Bayrischzell, Germany, January 23. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A pied wagtail bird walks through footprints on snow in Glenshane Pass, Northern Ireland, January 22. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Snow falls over the White House in Washington, January 13. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Water flows around ice, formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 22. REUTERS/Moe Doiron
Trees covered with snow are seen after sunset at the mountain resort in Szczyrk, Poland, January 7. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called 'Alter Flecken' (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century, in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen,...more
A man fishes on a bank of the Yenisei River outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 10. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A deer is seen on Mount Parnitha during snowfall, near Athens, Greece, January 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Trees are covered with snow in Oberjoch, Germany, January 15. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
A newly-wed couple poses for photos next to a sculpture at the seaside promenade of Thessaloniki, Greece, January 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Wind blows snow on top of Engstligenalp near Adelboden, Switzerland, January 12. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Cars are seen following snow at a car park in Yantai, Shandong province, China, December 11. REUTERS/Stringer
A street sign covered in snow in Oberjoch, Germany, January 15. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
A house is covered by snow at the mountain resort in Szczyrk, Poland, January 7. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Deers are seen in the snow-covered landscape near Klosters, Switzerland, January 15. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man shovels snow on a rooftop during heavy snowfall in Filzmoos, Austria, January 8. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Trees are covered with snow in Hohenleiten, near Munich, Germany, January 6. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
