Pictures | Thu Jan 24, 2019 | 2:15pm EST

Winter wonderland

A woman tries to catch snowflakes with her tongue during a snowfall on Chandragiri Hills in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 23. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A dog enjoys playing in the snow on the Feldberg mountain near Koenigstein, outside of Frankfurt, Germany, January 22. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
People stand in front of a snow-covered forest in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, January 24. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2019
The frost covered Wendelstein church, Germany's highest church, on the Wendelstein mountain near Bayrischzell, Germany, January 23. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2019
A pied wagtail bird walks through footprints on snow in Glenshane Pass, Northern Ireland, January 22. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Snow falls over the White House in Washington, January 13. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Water flows around ice, formed on the American Falls in Niagara Falls, New York, due to subzero temperatures, viewed from the Canadian side, in Niagara Falls, Ontario, January 22. REUTERS/Moe Doiron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Trees covered with snow are seen after sunset at the mountain resort in Szczyrk, Poland, January 7. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called 'Alter Flecken' (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century, in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen, Germany, December 16. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
A man fishes on a bank of the Yenisei River outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 10. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
A deer is seen on Mount Parnitha during snowfall, near Athens, Greece, January 4. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Trees are covered with snow in Oberjoch, Germany, January 15. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A newly-wed couple poses for photos next to a sculpture at the seaside promenade of Thessaloniki, Greece, January 4. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, January 04, 2019
Wind blows snow on top of Engstligenalp near Adelboden, Switzerland, January 12. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2019
Cars are seen following snow at a car park in Yantai, Shandong province, China, December 11. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 15, 2018
A street sign covered in snow in Oberjoch, Germany, January 15. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A house is covered by snow at the mountain resort in Szczyrk, Poland, January 7. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Monday, January 07, 2019
Deers are seen in the snow-covered landscape near Klosters, Switzerland, January 15. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
A man shovels snow on a rooftop during heavy snowfall in Filzmoos, Austria, January 8. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2019
Trees are covered with snow in Hohenleiten, near Munich, Germany, January 6. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
