Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018 | 8:40pm EST

Winter wonderland

An aerial view shows a car driving along a forest road during sunset in the Siberian Taiga area outside the village of Balakhta, in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows a car driving along a forest road during sunset in the Siberian Taiga area outside the village of Balakhta, in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
An aerial view shows a car driving along a forest road during sunset in the Siberian Taiga area outside the village of Balakhta, in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
1 / 20
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Close
2 / 20
A snow-covered pier is seen on a lake near the village of Etyek, Hungary, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A snow-covered pier is seen on a lake near the village of Etyek, Hungary, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
A snow-covered pier is seen on a lake near the village of Etyek, Hungary, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
3 / 20
An aerial view shows men fishing on thin ice covering the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows men fishing on thin ice covering the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, January 02, 2018
An aerial view shows men fishing on thin ice covering the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
4 / 20
A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A snowboarder walks on the Peak Walk bridge at Glacier 3000 in Les Diablerets, Switzerland December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
5 / 20
A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett
Close
6 / 20
An aerial view shows employees working on fishponds for trout and sturgeon at a fish farm owned by Maltat company on the frozen Yenisei River near the Siberian village of Primorsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows employees working on fishponds for trout and sturgeon at a fish farm owned by Maltat company on the frozen Yenisei River near the Siberian village of Primorsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
An aerial view shows employees working on fishponds for trout and sturgeon at a fish farm owned by Maltat company on the frozen Yenisei River near the Siberian village of Primorsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 20
Snow-covered trees are seen outside Tbilisi, Georgia, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Snow-covered trees are seen outside Tbilisi, Georgia, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Snow-covered trees are seen outside Tbilisi, Georgia, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
8 / 20
An aerial view shows boats, moored on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows boats, moored on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
An aerial view shows boats, moored on the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
9 / 20
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snowfall in Lausanne, Switzerland December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snowfall in Lausanne, Switzerland December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snowfall in Lausanne, Switzerland December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 20
A man takes a photo in Central Park as the snow falls during a pre-winter storm in New York City, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A man takes a photo in Central Park as the snow falls during a pre-winter storm in New York City, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
A man takes a photo in Central Park as the snow falls during a pre-winter storm in New York City, December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 20
Strong winds blow snow on a ridge in Adelboden, Switzerland January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Strong winds blow snow on a ridge in Adelboden, Switzerland January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, January 06, 2018
Strong winds blow snow on a ridge in Adelboden, Switzerland January 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 20
Visitors sledge at Solomon's Temple after snowfall in Buxton, Britain December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Visitors sledge at Solomon's Temple after snowfall in Buxton, Britain December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, December 29, 2017
Visitors sledge at Solomon's Temple after snowfall in Buxton, Britain December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 20
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminate the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, December 04, 2017
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
15 / 20
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, December 16, 2017
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
16 / 20
A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A snow-covered chapel is seen after the first snowfall of the season in the western Austrian village of Tulfes, Austria, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
17 / 20
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
A warning sign reads "beware of icicles" beside snow and ice covered trees near a street towards the Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany, December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 20
The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, December 19, 2017
The snow covered village of Absam is pictured in front of Bettelwurf mountain, Austria December 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
19 / 20
A car is seen behind snow-covered trees outside Tbilisi, Georgia, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A car is seen behind snow-covered trees outside Tbilisi, Georgia, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A car is seen behind snow-covered trees outside Tbilisi, Georgia, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

Next Slideshows

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

12:05pm EST
Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

Jan 12 2018
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Jan 12 2018
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...

Jan 12 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain without power.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Protesting the pope

Protesting the pope

Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.

NAACP Image Awards red carpet

NAACP Image Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards.

NAACP Image Awards

NAACP Image Awards

Highlights from the NAACP Image Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast