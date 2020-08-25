Edition:
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Jacob Blake was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A man confronts police outside the Kenosha Police Department in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, August 23. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A man on a bike rides past a city truck on fire outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, August 23. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Adam Andrew Salgado holds up a peace sign as police hold a perimeter, during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A man has his eyes flushed after being pepper sprayed by police as protesters rallied outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A man walks by an armored vehicle as B&L Office Furniture burns in the background as protests turn to fires in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Cars burn in a lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A cloud of smoke rises between a line police officers during a protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A man speaks to police lined up during a protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A woman taunts members of the Sheriff's department as they hold a perimeter during a protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Nicholas Gonzalez calls for medical attention after getting shot in the wrist with a projectile during a protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, August 24. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A window is spray painted at the Kenosha County Administration building next to the Kenosha County courthouse, August 23. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as police officers stand watch, August 24. &nbsp;REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A man confronts police outside the Kenosha Police Department, August 23. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Windows are smashed in at the Kenosha County Administration Building next to the Kenosha County Courthouse, August 23. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A protestor shines a flashlight in the direction of Kenosha County Sheriffs Deputies outside the Kenosha Police Department in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., during protests following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake August 23, 2020. Picture taken August 23, 2020. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY via REUTERS MANDATORY CREDIT

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
People stand near a burning vehicle in front of the Kenosha County couthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., during protests following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in this August 24, 2020 picture obtained from social media. Revolution Club Chicago/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Tyler Rude (L) prays in front of a group of Kenosha County Sheriff's Department members during a protest after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night, outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. Picture taken August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen?

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
People hold placards as they gather for a protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. Picture taken August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
People walk on 60th Street as B&L Office Furniture burns in the background as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. Picture taken August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Police and members of the Sheriff's department hold a perimeter, during a protest after a Black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times by police last night, outside the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A member of the Kenosha County Sheriff's department holds a rifle as B&L Office Furniture burns in the background as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. Picture taken August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian speaks with protestors outside the Kenosha County Public Safety Building in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
