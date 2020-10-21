Wisconsin grapples with record-breaking COVID-19 spike
A healthcare worker performs a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru testing site at Bellin Health, one of the hospitals attending to a surge of cases in Green Bay, October 20. Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals...more
People drink and socialize inside the Swingin Door Exchange in Milwaukee, October 19. Wisconsin's statewide restrictions on bar and restaurant capacity were reimposed by a Barron County judge following the state's record spike in positive cases....more
University of Wisconsin-Madison students wearing protective masks exercise on socially distanced treadmills in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A person is wheeled into HSHS St. Vincent Hospital's Emergency Room in Green Bay, October 20. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Registered nurse Tammy Fellenz poses for a portrait wearing her NFL Green Bay Packers apparel at a drive-thru testing site at Froedtert North Hills Health Center in Menomonee Falls, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Women, one with and one without a protective mask, walk past graffiti on a boarded-up storefront in Madison, October 17. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A billboard funded by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, quoting President Trump's statements about the coronavirus outbreak and tallying Wisconsin's over 50,000 cases, is seen in the background behind a Trump 2020 campaign flag on a farm in Concord,...more
A young voter fills out a ballot with assistance from a poll worker at a polling station at the Midtown Center shopping mall in Milwaukee, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Ambulances are seen outside an American Red Cross chapter in Madison, October 17. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A billboard encourages social distancing in Milwaukee, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A voter wearing a U.S. Marine Corps sweatshirt and an NFL Green Bay Packers hat exits a polling station in Milwaukee, on the first day of in-person voting in Wisconsin, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan
COVID-19 response specialist Alexandra Vizcarra prepares to administer a nasal swab test at Public Health Madison & Dane County in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan
University of Wisconsin-Madison students study at socially distanced tables inside the Gordon Dining and Event Center in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A field hospital known as an Alternate Care Facility set up at the state fair ground as cases of coronavirus spike, near Milwaukee, October 12. Wisconsin Department of Administration/via REUTERS
People wearing protective masks line up to enter a polling site at the Milwaukee Public Library's Washington Park location, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People dine inside Lucille's, a pizza restaurant, in Madison, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A view shows a patient floor hall of an field hospital set up at the state fair ground near Milwaukee, October 12. Wisconsin Department of Administration/via REUTERS
People line up in their vehicles to undergo coronavirus tests, distributed by the Wisconsin National Guard in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
A woman receives the coronavirus test distributed by the Wisconsin National Guard in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
People line up to undergo coronavirus tests in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Next Slideshows
On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Hundreds have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is...
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok
Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth...
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...
MORE IN PICTURES
Nigeria's Lagos locked down after protesters fired on
Lagos is under a round-the-clock curfew enforced by police roadblocks, as smoke rose from a flashpoint area where soldiers shot at protesters the previous evening.
On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Hundreds have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
Crowds vs social distancing: The contrasting campaigns of Trump and Biden
Images from the contrasting U.S. presidential campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai royalists confront protesters in Bangkok
Scores of Thai royalists and anti-government protesters confront each other as demands for reforms to the monarchy and the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha intensified.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 34 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Protests against police brutality in Nigeria
Thousands of Nigerians call for an end to alleged brutality and for law enforcement reforms, following accusations of human rights abuses against the now-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.
Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament
Women in bright Berber dress ululated, sang and beat drums to push for a bigger role in Algerian society at the third annual competition between female teams in the mountainous Kabylie region.
Trump, Biden 'caught with pants down' as statuettes
U.S. presidential candidates take the limelight in the 2020 collection of Catalan Christmas statuettes in Spain.