Wed Oct 21, 2020 | 12:11pm EDT

Wisconsin grapples with record-breaking COVID-19 spike

A healthcare worker performs a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru testing site at Bellin Health, one of the hospitals attending to a surge of cases in Green Bay, October 20. Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals overwhelmed and cases still surging. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

A healthcare worker performs a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru testing site at Bellin Health, one of the hospitals attending to a surge of cases in Green Bay, October 20. Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A healthcare worker performs a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru testing site at Bellin Health, one of the hospitals attending to a surge of cases in Green Bay, October 20. Wisconsin has been hit hard by the latest coronavirus wave, with hospitals overwhelmed and cases still surging.  REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
People drink and socialize inside the Swingin Door Exchange in Milwaukee, October 19. Wisconsin's statewide restrictions on bar and restaurant capacity were reimposed by a Barron County judge following the state's record spike in positive cases. REUTERS/Bing Guan

People drink and socialize inside the Swingin Door Exchange in Milwaukee, October 19. Wisconsin's statewide restrictions on bar and restaurant capacity were reimposed by a Barron County judge following the state's record spike in positive cases....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
People drink and socialize inside the Swingin Door Exchange in Milwaukee, October 19. Wisconsin's statewide restrictions on bar and restaurant capacity were reimposed by a Barron County judge following the state's record spike in positive cases. REUTERS/Bing Guan
University of Wisconsin-Madison students wearing protective masks exercise on socially distanced treadmills in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan

University of Wisconsin-Madison students wearing protective masks exercise on socially distanced treadmills in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
University of Wisconsin-Madison students wearing protective masks exercise on socially distanced treadmills in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A person is wheeled into HSHS St. Vincent Hospital's Emergency Room in Green Bay, October 20. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

A person is wheeled into HSHS St. Vincent Hospital's Emergency Room in Green Bay, October 20.  REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A person is wheeled into HSHS St. Vincent Hospital's Emergency Room in Green Bay, October 20.  REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Registered nurse Tammy Fellenz poses for a portrait wearing her NFL Green Bay Packers apparel at a drive-thru testing site at Froedtert North Hills Health Center in Menomonee Falls, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Registered nurse Tammy Fellenz poses for a portrait wearing her NFL Green Bay Packers apparel at a drive-thru testing site at Froedtert North Hills Health Center in Menomonee Falls, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Registered nurse Tammy Fellenz poses for a portrait wearing her NFL Green Bay Packers apparel at a drive-thru testing site at Froedtert North Hills Health Center in Menomonee Falls, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Women, one with and one without a protective mask, walk past graffiti on a boarded-up storefront in Madison, October 17. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Women, one with and one without a protective mask, walk past graffiti on a boarded-up storefront in Madison, October 17. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Women, one with and one without a protective mask, walk past graffiti on a boarded-up storefront in Madison, October 17. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A billboard funded by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, quoting President Trump's statements about the coronavirus outbreak and tallying Wisconsin's over 50,000 cases, is seen in the background behind a Trump 2020 campaign flag on a farm in Concord, Wisconsin, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A billboard funded by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, quoting President Trump's statements about the coronavirus outbreak and tallying Wisconsin's over 50,000 cases, is seen in the background behind a Trump 2020 campaign flag on a farm in Concord,...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A billboard funded by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, quoting President Trump's statements about the coronavirus outbreak and tallying Wisconsin's over 50,000 cases, is seen in the background behind a Trump 2020 campaign flag on a farm in Concord, Wisconsin, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A young voter fills out a ballot with assistance from a poll worker at a polling station at the Midtown Center shopping mall in Milwaukee, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A young voter fills out a ballot with assistance from a poll worker at a polling station at the Midtown Center shopping mall in Milwaukee, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A young voter fills out a ballot with assistance from a poll worker at a polling station at the Midtown Center shopping mall in Milwaukee, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Ambulances are seen outside an American Red Cross chapter in Madison, October 17. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Ambulances are seen outside an American Red Cross chapter in Madison, October 17. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Ambulances are seen outside an American Red Cross chapter in Madison, October 17. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A billboard encourages social distancing in Milwaukee, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A billboard encourages social distancing in Milwaukee, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A billboard encourages social distancing in Milwaukee, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A voter wearing a U.S. Marine Corps sweatshirt and an NFL Green Bay Packers hat exits a polling station in Milwaukee, on the first day of in-person voting in Wisconsin, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan

A voter wearing a U.S. Marine Corps sweatshirt and an NFL Green Bay Packers hat exits a polling station in Milwaukee, on the first day of in-person voting in Wisconsin, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A voter wearing a U.S. Marine Corps sweatshirt and an NFL Green Bay Packers hat exits a polling station in Milwaukee, on the first day of in-person voting in Wisconsin, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan
COVID-19 response specialist Alexandra Vizcarra prepares to administer a nasal swab test at Public Health Madison & Dane County in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan

COVID-19 response specialist Alexandra Vizcarra prepares to administer a nasal swab test at Public Health Madison & Dane County in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
COVID-19 response specialist Alexandra Vizcarra prepares to administer a nasal swab test at Public Health Madison & Dane County in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan
University of Wisconsin-Madison students study at socially distanced tables inside the Gordon Dining and Event Center in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan

University of Wisconsin-Madison students study at socially distanced tables inside the Gordon Dining and Event Center in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
University of Wisconsin-Madison students study at socially distanced tables inside the Gordon Dining and Event Center in Madison, October 19. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A field hospital known as an Alternate Care Facility set up at the state fair ground as cases of coronavirus spike, near Milwaukee, October 12. Wisconsin Department of Administration/via REUTERS

A field hospital known as an Alternate Care Facility set up at the state fair ground as cases of coronavirus spike, near Milwaukee, October 12. Wisconsin Department of Administration/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A field hospital known as an Alternate Care Facility set up at the state fair ground as cases of coronavirus spike, near Milwaukee, October 12. Wisconsin Department of Administration/via REUTERS  
People wearing protective masks line up to enter a polling site at the Milwaukee Public Library's Washington Park location, October 20. REUTERS/Bing Guan

People wearing protective masks line up to enter a polling site at the Milwaukee Public Library's Washington Park location, October 20.  REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
People wearing protective masks line up to enter a polling site at the Milwaukee Public Library's Washington Park location, October 20.  REUTERS/Bing Guan
People dine inside Lucille's, a pizza restaurant, in Madison, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan

People dine inside Lucille's, a pizza restaurant, in Madison, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
People dine inside Lucille's, a pizza restaurant, in Madison, October 18. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A view shows a patient floor hall of an field hospital set up at the state fair ground near Milwaukee, October 12. Wisconsin Department of Administration/via REUTERS

A view shows a patient floor hall of an field hospital set up at the state fair ground near Milwaukee, October 12. Wisconsin Department of Administration/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A view shows a patient floor hall of an field hospital set up at the state fair ground near Milwaukee, October 12. Wisconsin Department of Administration/via REUTERS  
People line up in their vehicles to undergo coronavirus tests, distributed by the Wisconsin National Guard in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People line up in their vehicles to undergo coronavirus tests, distributed by the Wisconsin National Guard in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
People line up in their vehicles to undergo coronavirus tests, distributed by the Wisconsin National Guard in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
A woman receives the coronavirus test distributed by the Wisconsin National Guard in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

A woman receives the coronavirus test distributed by the Wisconsin National Guard in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A woman receives the coronavirus test distributed by the Wisconsin National Guard in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
People line up to undergo coronavirus tests in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People line up to undergo coronavirus tests in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
People line up to undergo coronavirus tests in Milwaukee, October 2. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Pictures

Podcast