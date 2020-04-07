Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls
Michael Singleton and his wife Gladys wait in a line, which continued a few blocks south of the polling location, to vote in the presidential primary election while wearing masks and practicing social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus...more
Rosie Redmon, 79, waits with her son, Deshawn Hudson, to vote in the presidential primary election at Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 7. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
Election Officials Richard Vogel and his wife Kathy Vogel, verify voter information as a volunteer prepares to take a ballot to a voter waiting in their vehicle in Beloit, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Voter Laura Dauffenbach, right, fills out her ballot at the drive-thru polling area behind the City of New Richmond Public Utilities building in New Richmond, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Election volunteers verify the identity of a voter on handheld devices after the city of Beloit consolidated all their precincts in a single drive-up location outside City Hall during the presidential primary election held amid the coronavirus...more
An election official takes a voter's driver's license information at the drive-thru polling area behind the City of New Richmond Public Utilities in New Richmond, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Election volunteer Nancy Gavney verifies voter and witness signatures on absentee ballots as they are counted at the City Hall in Beloit, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker T
An election worker receives a ballot for an awaiting voter at the drive-thru polling area behind the City of New Richmond Public Utilities in New Richmond, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Cones placed outside Somerset Village Hall to help voters maintain social distancing in Somerset, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Election volunteer Tyler Jentoft-Johnson holds an absentee ballot for counting at the City Hall in Beloit, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
An election official takes a voter's driver's license information at the drive-thru polling area behind the City of New Richmond Public Utilities building in New Richmond, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
An election volunteer collects a completed ballot from a voter in Beloit, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
An election official takes a voter's driver's license information at the drive-thru polling area behind the City of New Richmond Public Utilities building in New Richmond, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
An election volunteer inserts a completed ballot into a counting machine in Beloit, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Election volunteers process absentee ballots at the City Hall in Beloit, Wisconsin, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
An election volunteer waits as a voter fills out his ballot in Beloit, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Tents representing voting wards stand after the city of Beloit consolidated all their precincts in a single drive-up location, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
An election volunteer talks with a voter as they wait in a drive-up polling station in Beloit, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Beloit City Clerk Lori Stottler talks with election volunteers as absentee ballots are counted at the City Hall in Beloit, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
An election volunteer talks with a voter in a car in Beloit, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
City workers carry a sign as a drive-up polling station is opened in Beloit, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Somerset Village Clerk Felicia Germaine, who has overseen elections here for the past six years, troubleshoots a finicky ballot at Somerset Village Hall, April 7. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Election volunteer Forrest Dassow feeds an absentee ballot into a machine at the City Hall in Beloit, April 7. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A view outside the Somerset Village Hall during the presidential primary election, April 7. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
