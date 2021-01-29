Edition:
Fri Jan 29, 2021

With fresh reinforcements, Indian farmers face off with police

A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 29. REUTERS/Anushree...more

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A man wields his sword against a policeman during a clash between protesting farmers and a group of people shouting anti-farmer slogans, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People who were shouting anti-farmers slogans vandalize a tent, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
People shout anti-farmers slogans and wave India's flags as police officers try to stop them, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
People who were shouting anti-farmers slogans throw stones, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A man, from the group which raised the anti-farmers slogan, shouts as he holds a scythe, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Farmers arrive with blankets and mattresses for others at the site of a protest against farm laws at Ghaziabad, India, January 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Farmers covering themselves with blankets sit at the site of a protest against farm laws at Ghaziabad, India, January 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Farmers shout slogans during a protest against farm laws at Ghaziabad, India, January 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A man, from the group which raised the anti-farmers slogan, shouts as he holds a stick, at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) stand guard at a site where farmers have gathered to protest against farm laws at Ghaziabad, India, January 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
Police officers are seen at a site of the protest against farm laws at Singhu border near New Delhi, India, January 29. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Farmers covering themselves with blankets sit at the site of a protest against farm laws at Ghaziabad, India, January 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2021
A farmer holds a sword during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers gather in front of the historic Red Fort during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A farmer puts a flag on top of the historic Red Fort, during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers move barricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A farmer runs behind a police officer during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers try to move barricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A police officer uses a baton during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers and protesters crowd up as they change their route for the tractor rally to protest against farm laws, as they head towards Delhi on the occasion of India's Republic Day, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers sit around the body of a person who died during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A Nihang (Sikh warrior) beats a policeman with a baton during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Police officers run during a protest of farmers against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A farmer kicks a tear gas canister during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers are showered with flower petals as they head towards Delhi during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Protesters overturn a trailer during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
An injured police officer is assisted during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers clash with police during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers ride a crane after breaking a police barricade as they take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A demonstrator uses a stick to hit a tear gas canister during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers cross a barricade during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers move barricades during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Police officers scuffle with a demonstrator during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Protesters cheer after overturning a trailer during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Nihangs (Sikh warriors) ride their horses as they take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers try to remove a barricade during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers participate during a protest against farm laws introduced by the government, in New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Farmers are showered with flower petals as they head towards Delhi during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Residents of an area are seen behind a police barricade as they see farmers taking part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day at Tikri border near New Delhi, India, January 26. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
